List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, March 3-9

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

Spring has sprung — if you ask a meteorologist. Otherwise, you'll have to wait until the spring equinox on March 20. But the forecast has plenty of mild weather in store, so get out and explore the D.C. area.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Exhibit - Orchids: Masters of Deception: Through April 27, U.S. Botanic Garden, free

Exhibit - How to Be a Power Player: Tudor Edition: Through July 2025, Folger Shakespeare Library in Southeast, free

Exhibit - Uncanny: Through Aug. 10, National Museum of Women in the Arts, entry is $16 for adults, $13 for seniors and D.C. residents, free for those under 21

Exhibit - Elizabeth Catlett: A Black Revolutionary Artist: Opens Sun., National Gallery of Art, free

RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation: March 4-16, The Kennedy Center, $39 to $199

Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships: March 7-16, CareFirst Arena, 1100 Oak Drive SE, $9+

International Women's Day Agora: Thurs., 5-9 p.m., The Ven at Embassy Row in Northwest, $10

Her Plate: A Culinary Journey In Celebration of International Women's Day: Thurs., Hotel Zena, $105

Zenith Gallery’s 47th “Amethyst” Anniversary meet the artist receptions: Fri. and Sat., 1429 Iris Street, NW, free

SHE:DC Art Show Opening Party: Fri., 5-9:30 p.m., La Cosecha in Northeast, $15

Blooming Wonders: A Best-of-Spring Exhibition: Opens Fri., ARTECHOUSE DC, $27.56+

Family Fun Day at Atlas Performing Arts Center: Sat., 10 a.m. to noon, 1333 H St NE, free

International Women’s Day Yoga: Sat., 9 a.m., National Museum of Women in the Arts, $20 ($17 for students, seniors and D.C. residents)

Drop-in Arts & Crafts for Mardi Gras: Sat., noon to 2 p.m., Smithsonian's Anacostia Community Museum, free

Alton Brown Live: Last Bite: Sat., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., The National Theatre

Harlem Globetrotters: Sat., 1 p.m., Capital One Arena

CRUSH Women in Wine Tasting & Taco Party: Sun., Lulu's Winegarden on U Street, $55

What to do in Maryland

Trivia Wednesday with CapCity Trivia: Weds., 7 p.m., Babycat Brewery, Kensington, free

miXt-Up Thursdays: Bingo!: Thurs., 7 p.m., 3809 Rhode Island Ave. in Brentwood, $12.51 (includes five rounds of bingo and a drink)

B-CC High School Used Book Sale: Sat. and Sun., 4301 East-West Highway in Bethesda, free entry

Women in Aviation Tour: Sat., noon, College Park Aviation Museum, included with admission

Book talk and demo - “Cooking Maryland’s Way: Voices of a Diverse Cuisine”: Sat., noon, Riversdale House Museum in Riverdale Park, free

Exhibit - Elisa Mayes: Form & Function: Opening and public reception Sat., Montpelier Arts Center in Laurel, free

Book talk and tour - "Memories of a Tuskegee Airmen Nurse": Sat., 1 p.m., College Park Aviation Museum, $5

A Tribute to the Legends: Ray Charles, Billy Preston, Otis Redding, and Bill Withers: Sat., 1 p.m., Harmony Hall Arts Center in Fort Washington, $25

What to do in Virginia

Bayou Gras Mardi Pardi: Tues., 6-9 p.m., Bayou Bakery in Arlington, $30

F1 - themed ‘Build the Thrill’: Through April 27, LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C., $24.99+

Last chance - Reston Ice Rink: Open through Sun.

Kitten and baby wildlife shower for Animal Welfare League of Arlington: Sat., 19 a.m., 2650 S Arlington Mill Dr. in Arlington, free but RSVP requested

Greater Manassas St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Sat., 11 a.m., begins at Prescott Avenue and Quarry Road near Old Town Manassas, free

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.