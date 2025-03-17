List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, March 17-23

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

The cherry blossoms reached stage two of their blooming cycle on Sunday, with just a few days to spare before spring and the National Cherry Blossom Festival officially begin on Thursday.

You won't see any pink flowers yet, but the florets are out so you can celebrate all things pink and green while gearing up for “Wicked” to drop on Peacock this Friday.

March Madness is heating up, so make plans to finish your bracket before games begin.

What else is blooming in the sports world?

The Washington Spirit host their home opener on Saturday, and fans are flocking to support them after their National Women’s Soccer League title run. Tickets start at $30 or look to Dacha for a watch party.

Meanwhile, Alex Ovechkin is hurtling toward an NHL record and the Washington Capitals will have a trio of home games this week so you can see some of the historic push. Or, join in one some of the fan activations.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

NMWA Nights: Weds., 5:30-8 p.m., National Museum of Women in the Arts in Northwest D.C., $25

Stumpy's Petal & Paddles Race: Thurs., Tidal Basin Boathouse, $100 per team of two or free for spectators

Cherry Blossom Water Taxi opens: Thurs.

DC Environmental Film Festival: March 20-29

Washington Wizards Friday Night Concert with Shaq (DJ Diesel): Fri., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena, $24+

Volunteer at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens: Sat., 9 a.m. to noon, Northeast D.C., free

Washington Spirit home opener: Sat., 7:30 p.m., Audi Field, $30+

Community Day - Black Women: A Force for Change: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., National Museum of African American History and Culture, free

SAAM Cherry Blossom Family Celebration: Sat., 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kogod Courtyard, free

National Cherry Blossom Festival Opening Ceremony: Sat., 5 p.m., Warner Theatre, free (sold out but limited walk-up tickets may be available)

Cherry Blossom Daruma at Anthem Row: Sun., noon to 4 p.m., Anthem Row (800 K St. NW), free

Last chance - JewCE: The Jewish Comics Experience: Through Sun., Capital Jewish Museum, $10 (general admission)

What to do in Maryland

Glenstone Museum reopens with new exhibits: Thurs., Potomac, Maryland, free (tickets required unless you qualify for guaranteed entry)

Bowie Baysox Family Fun Fest: Sat., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie, free

What to do in Virginia

Evening of Comedy: Fri. and Sat., The Barns at Wolf Trap, $33+

Pink in the Pool family swim party: Sat., 9 a.m. to noon, Long Bridge Aquatics & Fitness Center in Arlington, free

National Cherry Blossom Festival Celebration at the Children's Science Center Lab: March 22 to April 13, Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax, $13 (advance) or $15 (at the door)

Fiesta del Sol Festival: Sat., 5-10 p.m., McLean Community Center, free

