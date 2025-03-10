List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, March 10-16

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!
Springtime celebrations including St. Patrick's Day and Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, are on tap this week and weekend in the D.C. area.
Here's what to do March 10-16.
What to do in Washington, D.C.
Springtime celebrations
Holi at Union Market: Fri., 6-8 p.m., Northeast D.C., free
Pink Tie Party: Fri., 7-11 p.m., Union Station, $250 plus fees
Ireland at The Wharf: Sat., noon to 6 p.m., District Pier, free
Museum and gallery happenings
National Museum of Women in the Arts Free Community Day: Weds., Northwest, free
Preservation Workshop: Create An Heirloom Quilt: Thurs., 11 a.m., National Museum of African American History and Culture, $40
Book Talk - Black Broadway in DC: Sat., noon, Anacostia Community Museum, free
The Big Draw: Sat., National Building Museum, free
Nowruz Family Festival: Sun., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., National Museum of Asian Art, free
Crafts
Urban Gardening: Plant Care & Repotting Workshop: Tues., 5:30 or 7:30 p.m., Bridge District in Southeast D.C., free
Sports
A-10 Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament: Weds. to Sun., Capital One Arena
Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon and 5K: Sat., downtown D.C., $60-$95
Music
Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, DC presents “Passports”: Sat. and Sun., Lincoln Theater
GloRilla: Fri., The Anthem, $65-$99.50
DC Legendary Musicians - Celebrates the Price Crater: Sat., 6 p.m., The Kennedy Center, free
Theater
Sister Act: March 14 to Mat 17, Ford’s Theatre, $36+
Capital Comedy Festival: Sat., 8 p.m., DAR Constitution Hall, $59+
What to do in Maryland
Gaithersburg’s 23rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and carousel opening day: Sat., 10 a.m., Grand Corner Avenue in Rio Lakefront, free
The Adventure Park at Sandy Spring opening day: Sat., Sandy Spring
BabyCat Brewery’s St. Patrick’s Day Party: Sat. and Sun., Kensington, free entry
What to do in Virginia
Cats and Tarot: Fri., 7-8 p.m., Mount Purrnon Cat Café + Wine Bar in Mount Vernon, $35
LEGO Discovery Center's St. Patrick's Themed Adult Night: Fri., 6-8:30 p.m., Springfield, $24.99
Discovering Alexandria Architecture Walking Tour: Sat., 10 a.m., $20
Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue: Sun., 3 and 7 p.m., Capital One Hall in Tysons, $39
