List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, March 10-16

Springtime celebrations including St. Patrick's Day and Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, are on tap this week and weekend in the D.C. area.

Here's what to do March 10-16.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Springtime celebrations

Holi at Union Market: Fri., 6-8 p.m., Northeast D.C., free

Pink Tie Party: Fri., 7-11 p.m., Union Station, $250 plus fees

Ireland at The Wharf: Sat., noon to 6 p.m., District Pier, free

Museum and gallery happenings

National Museum of Women in the Arts Free Community Day: Weds., Northwest, free

Preservation Workshop: Create An Heirloom Quilt: Thurs., 11 a.m., National Museum of African American History and Culture, $40

Book Talk - Black Broadway in DC: Sat., noon, Anacostia Community Museum, free

The Big Draw: Sat., National Building Museum, free

Nowruz Family Festival: Sun., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., National Museum of Asian Art, free

Crafts

Urban Gardening: Plant Care & Repotting Workshop: Tues., 5:30 or 7:30 p.m., Bridge District in Southeast D.C., free

Sports

A-10 Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament: Weds. to Sun., Capital One Arena

Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon and 5K: Sat., downtown D.C., $60-$95

Music

Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, DC presents “Passports”: Sat. and Sun., Lincoln Theater

GloRilla: Fri., The Anthem, $65-$99.50

DC Legendary Musicians - Celebrates the Price Crater: Sat., 6 p.m., The Kennedy Center, free

Theater

Sister Act: March 14 to Mat 17, Ford’s Theatre, $36+

Capital Comedy Festival: Sat., 8 p.m., DAR Constitution Hall, $59+

What to do in Maryland

Gaithersburg’s 23rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and carousel opening day: Sat., 10 a.m., Grand Corner Avenue in Rio Lakefront, free

The Adventure Park at Sandy Spring opening day: Sat., Sandy Spring

BabyCat Brewery’s St. Patrick’s Day Party: Sat. and Sun., Kensington, free entry

What to do in Virginia

Cats and Tarot: Fri., 7-8 p.m., Mount Purrnon Cat Café + Wine Bar in Mount Vernon, $35

LEGO Discovery Center's St. Patrick's Themed Adult Night: Fri., 6-8:30 p.m., Springfield, $24.99

Discovering Alexandria Architecture Walking Tour: Sat., 10 a.m., $20

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue: Sun., 3 and 7 p.m., Capital One Hall in Tysons, $39

