List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, June 9-15

WorldPride closed out with a Rally and March for Freedom, but there's still plenty to celebrate this month, including local Pride events from Poolesville, Maryland, to Mosaic in Fairfax, Virginia.
The U.S. Army's 250th birthday will bring a huge military parade and festival, plus flyovers and fireworks, to the National Mall and beyond (be prepared for road closures and other travel disruptions on Saturday).
Juneteenth festivals are also kicking off this weekend around the DMV ahead of the official holiday on June 19.
Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.
What to do in Washington, D.C.
Pickets, Protests, and Parades Exhibit Tour: Daily through July 6, 7 p.m., Freedom Plaza, $12.51+
The Scene
The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Theater - ”Les Misérables”: June 11 to July 13, The Kennedy Center
Theater - ”A Wrinkle in Time”: June 12 to July 20, Arena Stage
Concert - Rock The Dock with Rock Creek Kings (original rock): Weds., 7 p.m., The Wharf, free
DC/DOX Film Festival: Thurs. to Sun., various venues
Sunset Cinema - “Happy Gilmore”: Thurs., The Wharf, free
Nationals postgame summer concert with Nelly: Fri., 6:45 p.m., Nationals Park
Home Rule Music Festival’s Rooted in Rhythm - A Youth Showcase: Fri. 6-9 p.m., Woolly Mammoth Theater Company, $15-$25
Extraordinary Cinema - “Black Panther”: Fri. at dusk, The Kennedy Center REACH, free
Army 250th Anniversary Military Parade and Festival: Sat., National Mall, free but advanced registration recommended
4th Annual A Taste Of The DMV: Sat., noon to 7 p.m., Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 3rd and 7th streets, free
Hypefoodies Festival D.C.: Sat., 3-10 p.m., Bertha (1301 W St. NE), $13.85
Pups in the Park: Sat., Nationals Park
Vans Warped Tour: Sat. and Sun., RFK Festival Grounds
Milk Tree: Pop-Up Art Installation: Sat. and Sun., Friendship Heights, free to visit
Go-Go on the Rooftop: Sun., 1-5 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, free
MOCCA - Father’s Day Bazaar: Sun., 3-7 p.m., Organization of American States (200 17th St. NW), free
Concert - Aimee Mann: Sun., 7 p.m., 9:30 Club
What to do in Maryland
Riversdale Summer Concert Series: Weds., 7 p.m., Riversdale House Museum Historic Site, free
Lakefront Live Concert: Fri., 6-9 p.m., Boardwalk Stage at RIO Gaithersburg, free
Movie in the Park - “Inside Out 2”: Fri., 7 p.m., Fairland Sports and Aquatics Complex in Laurel, free
Juneteenth Jubilee Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Allen Pond Park in Bowie, free
Trolley Trail Day: Sat., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Rhode Island Avenue Trolley Trail, including Hyattsville, Riverdale Park and College Park, free
Mudfest: Sat., Woodstock Equestrian Special Park in Dickerson, $20 parking fee per car
Poolesville Pride Fest: Sat., 4-9 p.m., Locals Farm Market, free
Juneteenth Festival: Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro, free
Father's Day Free Tours: Sun., 2-3 p.m., Riversdale House Museum, Riverdale Park, free
Shakespeare In the Parks - “The Comedy of Errors”: Sun., 7:30 p.m., Greenbelt Park, free (plus dates around Prince George’s County through July 6)
What to do in Virginia
Rosslyn LIVE - Mentalist Kourosh Taie: Tues., 6 p.m., Gateway Park, $10
Pride Gnome Workshop: Weds., 6:30 p.m., Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, $45
Torpedo Factory 2nd Friday - Pride Month: Fri., 7-10 p.m., Alexandria, free
Trivia Nights at Historic Sites - U.S. States: Fri., 7 p.m., Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden in Alexandria, $14.64
Juneteenth & Liberty Amendments Month, Parade & Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Baptist Church in Vienna, free
Juneteenth Celebration: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fairfax, free
Columbia Pike Blues Festival: Sat., 1-8:30 p.m., Arlington (S. Walter Reed Dr. from Columbia Pike to 9th St. S.), free
Priday Market & Drag Show: Sat., market noon to 4 p.m., drag show 5 p.m., Port City Brewing Company in Alexandria, free
Mosaic Pride Celebration: Sat., 3-9 p.m., Fairfax, free
47th Annual ALX Jazz Fest: Sat., 3 p.m., Waterfront Park in Alexandria, free
Concert - Erykah Badu: Sat., 6:30 p.m., Wolf Trap, $71.50
Paint & Sip: Sundays through June 29, Water Park in Arlington, $33.77
MoCA on the Move - Family Fun Series: Sun., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Metropolitan Park, free
NVA Thai Street Food Market: Sun., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Annandale, free entry
Family-friendly DIY Wood + Canvas art workshop for Father’s Day: Sun., 11 a.m., AR Workshop Alexandria, $39-$79
