List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, June 9-15

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

WorldPride closed out with a Rally and March for Freedom, but there's still plenty to celebrate this month, including local Pride events from Poolesville, Maryland, to Mosaic in Fairfax, Virginia.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The U.S. Army's 250th birthday will bring a huge military parade and festival, plus flyovers and fireworks, to the National Mall and beyond (be prepared for road closures and other travel disruptions on Saturday).

Juneteenth festivals are also kicking off this weekend around the DMV ahead of the official holiday on June 19.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Pickets, Protests, and Parades Exhibit Tour: Daily through July 6, 7 p.m., Freedom Plaza, $12.51+

Theater - ”Les Misérables”: June 11 to July 13, The Kennedy Center

Theater - ”A Wrinkle in Time”: June 12 to July 20, Arena Stage

Concert - Rock The Dock with Rock Creek Kings (original rock): Weds., 7 p.m., The Wharf, free

DC/DOX Film Festival: Thurs. to Sun., various venues

Sunset Cinema - “Happy Gilmore”: Thurs., The Wharf, free

Nationals postgame summer concert with Nelly: Fri., 6:45 p.m., Nationals Park

Home Rule Music Festival’s Rooted in Rhythm - A Youth Showcase: Fri. 6-9 p.m., Woolly Mammoth Theater Company, $15-$25

Extraordinary Cinema - “Black Panther”: Fri. at dusk, The Kennedy Center REACH, free

Army 250th Anniversary Military Parade and Festival: Sat., National Mall, free but advanced registration recommended

4th Annual A Taste Of The DMV: Sat., noon to 7 p.m., Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 3rd and 7th streets, free

Hypefoodies Festival D.C.: Sat., 3-10 p.m., Bertha (1301 W St. NE), $13.85

Pups in the Park: Sat., Nationals Park

Vans Warped Tour: Sat. and Sun., RFK Festival Grounds

Milk Tree: Pop-Up Art Installation: Sat. and Sun., Friendship Heights, free to visit

Go-Go on the Rooftop: Sun., 1-5 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, free

MOCCA - Father’s Day Bazaar: Sun., 3-7 p.m., Organization of American States (200 17th St. NW), free

Concert - Aimee Mann: Sun., 7 p.m., 9:30 Club

What to do in Maryland

Riversdale Summer Concert Series: Weds., 7 p.m., Riversdale House Museum Historic Site, free

Lakefront Live Concert: Fri., 6-9 p.m., Boardwalk Stage at RIO Gaithersburg, free

Movie in the Park - “Inside Out 2”: Fri., 7 p.m., Fairland Sports and Aquatics Complex in Laurel, free

Juneteenth Jubilee Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Allen Pond Park in Bowie, free

Trolley Trail Day: Sat., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Rhode Island Avenue Trolley Trail, including Hyattsville, Riverdale Park and College Park, free

Mudfest: Sat., Woodstock Equestrian Special Park in Dickerson, $20 parking fee per car

Poolesville Pride Fest: Sat., 4-9 p.m., Locals Farm Market, free

Juneteenth Festival: Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro, free

Father's Day Free Tours: Sun., 2-3 p.m., Riversdale House Museum, Riverdale Park, free

Shakespeare In the Parks - “The Comedy of Errors”: Sun., 7:30 p.m., Greenbelt Park, free (plus dates around Prince George’s County through July 6)

What to do in Virginia

Rosslyn LIVE - Mentalist Kourosh Taie: Tues., 6 p.m., Gateway Park, $10

Pride Gnome Workshop: Weds., 6:30 p.m., Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, $45

Torpedo Factory 2nd Friday - Pride Month: Fri., 7-10 p.m., Alexandria, free

Trivia Nights at Historic Sites - U.S. States: Fri., 7 p.m., Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden in Alexandria, $14.64

Juneteenth & Liberty Amendments Month, Parade & Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Baptist Church in Vienna, free

Juneteenth Celebration: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fairfax, free

Columbia Pike Blues Festival: Sat., 1-8:30 p.m., Arlington (S. Walter Reed Dr. from Columbia Pike to 9th St. S.), free

Priday Market & Drag Show: Sat., market noon to 4 p.m., drag show 5 p.m., Port City Brewing Company in Alexandria, free

Mosaic Pride Celebration: Sat., 3-9 p.m., Fairfax, free

47th Annual ALX Jazz Fest: Sat., 3 p.m., Waterfront Park in Alexandria, free

Concert - Erykah Badu: Sat., 6:30 p.m., Wolf Trap, $71.50

Paint & Sip: Sundays through June 29, Water Park in Arlington, $33.77

MoCA on the Move - Family Fun Series: Sun., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Metropolitan Park, free

NVA Thai Street Food Market: Sun., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Annandale, free entry

Family-friendly DIY Wood + Canvas art workshop for Father’s Day: Sun., 11 a.m., AR Workshop Alexandria, $39-$79

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.