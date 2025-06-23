List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, June 23-29

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

Summer is officially here, and the sweat factor is dialed up to 11. Beat the heat at these pools, water parks and spray parks in the D.C. area or start planning a trip to one of our top 10 beaches within driving distance.

Museums are another good place to cool off because no one is gatekeeping those powerful air conditioners. That includes the Library of Congress, which is still showing "The Two Georges: Parallel Lives in an Age of Revolution." Tommy McFly has a first look inside.

Here's what else to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Concert - “Stray Kids”: Mon., 5:30 p.m., Nationals Park, $71+

Mystics vs. Lynx: Tues., 8 p.m., CareFirst Arena, $21+

Sen. Lisa Murkowski book talk and signing: Weds., 7 p.m., Sixth & I, $15.05+

CiNoMatic - "Mamma Mia!": Weds., sunset, Alethia Tanner Park, free

Sunset Cinema at The Wharf - “Captain America” (2011): Thurs., 7 p.m., Transit Pier, free

Bubble Planet immersive experience: Opens Thurs., Rhode Island Center in Northeast, $28+ (adult)

DowntownDC Summer Flicks - "The Little Mermaid" (2023) and "Barbie": Thurs., 6 p.m., Franklin Park, free

FIFA Club World Cup - Wydad vs. Al Ain: Thurs., Audi Field, $28+

Late Night Hype carnival-style event for teens, kids and families: Fri., 7-11 p.m., Oxon Run Pool, free

Outdoor movie - “10 Things I Hate About You”: Fri., Union Market, free

Grooves in the Grove - Kenny Sway: Fri., 7-9 p.m., The Wharf, free

Comedy - Devon Walker (of "Saturday Night Live"): Fri. and Sat., DC Improv, $25-$45 (plus two-item food and drink minimum)

Stand-up Showcase: Fri. and Sat., DC Improv near Dupont Circle, $22 (plus two-item food and drink minimum)

The Crate Convention market with music and art: Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Anacostia Arts Center, free entry

Open Streets Capitol Hill: Sat., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., North Carolina and Massachusetts Avenues SE, free

Concert - Car Seat Headrest: Sat., 8 p.m., The Anthem, $57+

“Vivian Browne: My Kind of Protest”: June 28 to Sept. 28, The Phillips Collection, included with admission

What to do in Maryland

Shakespeare Beyond - “The Comedy of Errors”: Tues., 6:30 p.m., North Four Corners Local Park in Silver Spring, free

Riversdale Summer Concert Series: Weds., 7 p.m., Riversdale House Museum, free

Universoul Circus: Opens June 27, National Harbor, $36+

Friday Night Salsa: Fridays through Sept. 26, 6-9 p.m., Pike District in North Bethesda, free

SummerFest, fireworks and SummerGlo After Party: Sat., 6-11 p.m., Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm, free

Concerts for Causes: Saturdays through Oct. 4, 6-8 p.m., Bowie Town Center, free

Fun in the Sun!: Sun., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cabin John Village, free

Voices of Fairwood Music Series: Sun., 4-6 p.m., Fairwood Park in Bowie, free

What to do in Virginia

Rock the Block - Perfekt Bend: Fri., 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Old Town Square in Fairfax City, free

Foodees Food & Culture Festival: Fri. to Sun., Springfield Town Center parking lot, free

Trivia Nights at Historic Sites - Jane Austen: Fri., 7 p.m., Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden in Alexandria, $14.64

Independence Fireworks at Mount Vernon: Fri. and Sat., plus July 4, 6 p.m., $40-$50 (adults)

Broadway in the Park featuring Lindsay Mendez and Jessie Mueller: Sat., Wolf Trap, $45.50+

Alexandria Pride: Sat., 3-6 p.m., 301 King Street, free

Workhouse Fireworks: Sat., 6-9 p.m., Lorton, $50 for parking

Lake Fairfax Fireworks: Sat., noon to 10 p.m, Reston, parking costs $20 in advance or $25 at the gate

Independence Day Fireworks Celebration: Sat., 6:30-10 p.m., Sat., McLean Community Center, free

Out & About in Old Town - Uncovering LGBTQ+ History: Sun., 2 p.m., Alexandria, $20-$25

Lyceum Chamber Music Series: Sundays at 3 p.m. through Aug. 24, suggested $25 donation

Concert - “The Roots”: Sun., 8 p.m., Wolf Trap, $64.50+

