List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, June 2-8

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!
Welcome to Pride Month! This June, the celebrations of the LGBTQIA+ community in the D.C. area are expected to be extra large as the capital hosts WorldPride.
WorldPride's biggest events – including the parade and free concerts from Doechii and Cynthia Erivo – are coming this weekend. Whatever your vibe is, there's a WorldPride event for you. That includes a Nationals game, theater, family-friendly activities, drag shows and even fireworks at The Wharf.
Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.
We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.
What to do in Washington, D.C.
Anacostia Park Skating Pavilion free skate rentals: Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1500 Anacostia Drive SE, free
Pride Plays: Tues. to Fri., Woolly Mammoth, free
The Scene
The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Nationals Night OUT: Thurs., 6:45 p.m., Nats Park, $27+
Grace Jones & Janelle Monáe: Thurs., The Anthem, $170+
Phillips after 5 - Party with Pride: Thurs., 5-8:30 p.m., The Phillips Collection,
Pride on the Pier boat parade and fireworks: Fri., 3-11 p.m., The Wharf, free
Nats Postgame Summer Concert Series with Natasha Bedingfield: Fri., 6:45 p.m., Nats Park, $25+
We Are Them: A WorldPride Drag Race Party: Fri., 8 p.m., The Anthem, $84.95+
Music Festival: Global Dance Party: Fri. and Sat., RFK Festival Grounds, $139+ for a one-day pass
WorldPride 17th Street Block Party: Fri., 5-10 p.m., and Sat., noon to 10 p.m., historic 17th Street NW, free
Community fishing with Friends of Anacostia Park: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Anacostia Park, free
WorldPride Family Fun Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stead Park, free
WorldPride DC Parade: Sat., steps off at 2 p.m. from 14th and T streets NW, free
WorldPride Free Street Festival plus post-parade and closing concerts: Sat. and Sun., noon to 10 p.m., Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 9th and 3rd Streets
National Trans Visibility March: Sun., assembly at 7:30 a.m. at Human Rights Campaign headquarters, free
What to do in Maryland
Post Malone with Jelly Roll - The Big A** Stadium Tour: Mon., Northwest Stadium, $81+
Pride Comedy Show: Weds., 6 p.m., Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, free
Summer Concert Series – Don’t Back Down: Fri., 6-9 p.m., The Square in Rockville, free
Mount Rainier Pride: Sat., 10 a.m. to noon, parade goes from Mount Rainier Elementary School to the Gateway Farmers Market, free
Strawberry Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sandy Spring Museum, $12 (adult)/$8 (kids 2 to 17)
Bowiefest: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Allen Pond Park in Bowie, free
3rd Annual Pride Walk: Sat., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., National Harbor, free
The Purple Mixtape: A Prince Celebration: Sat., BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, $15.65+
Movies on the Potomac - “Mufasa”: Sun., 6 p.m., National Harbor, free
Voices of Fairwood - Celebrating Caribbean American Heritage Month: Sun., 4-6 p.m., Fairwood Park in Bowie, free
What to do in Virginia
Queer Joy Art Party!: Weds., 6-7:30 p.m., Arlington Central Library, free
Loudoun’s Appalachian Trail Festival: Fri. and Sat., Old Stone School grounds in Hillsboro, free
Saint Katherine Spring Greek Festival: Fri. and Sat., Falls Church, free entry
RiverFest & Craft Show: Sat. and Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Occoquan, free entry
The Fairfax Pride Launch Event: Sat., 9:30-11:30 a.m., Old Town Hall in Fairfax, free
Petpalooza: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Reston Town Center, free
Old Town Alexandria Arts & Crafts Fair: Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Waterfront Park, free
Taste of Springfield Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Springfield Town Center parking lot near JCPenney & Dick's Sporting Goods
Mount Vernon District Summer Palooza: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mount Vernon Governmental Center, free
Stargazing at the Udvar-Hazy Center: Sat., 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Chantilly, free
‘90s Yoga: Sun., 5 p.m., Port City Brewing Company in Alexandria, $30
Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.