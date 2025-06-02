List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, June 2-8

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

Welcome to Pride Month! This June, the celebrations of the LGBTQIA+ community in the D.C. area are expected to be extra large as the capital hosts WorldPride.

WorldPride's biggest events – including the parade and free concerts from Doechii and Cynthia Erivo – are coming this weekend. Whatever your vibe is, there's a WorldPride event for you. That includes a Nationals game, theater, family-friendly activities, drag shows and even fireworks at The Wharf.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Anacostia Park Skating Pavilion free skate rentals: Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1500 Anacostia Drive SE, free

Pride Plays: Tues. to Fri., Woolly Mammoth, free

Nationals Night OUT: Thurs., 6:45 p.m., Nats Park, $27+

Grace Jones & Janelle Monáe: Thurs., The Anthem, $170+

Phillips after 5 - Party with Pride: Thurs., 5-8:30 p.m., The Phillips Collection,

Pride on the Pier boat parade and fireworks: Fri., 3-11 p.m., The Wharf, free

Nats Postgame Summer Concert Series with Natasha Bedingfield: Fri., 6:45 p.m., Nats Park, $25+

We Are Them: A WorldPride Drag Race Party: Fri., 8 p.m., The Anthem, $84.95+

Music Festival: Global Dance Party: Fri. and Sat., RFK Festival Grounds, $139+ for a one-day pass

WorldPride 17th Street Block Party: Fri., 5-10 p.m., and Sat., noon to 10 p.m., historic 17th Street NW, free

Community fishing with Friends of Anacostia Park: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Anacostia Park, free

WorldPride Family Fun Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stead Park, free

WorldPride DC Parade: Sat., steps off at 2 p.m. from 14th and T streets NW, free

WorldPride Free Street Festival plus post-parade and closing concerts: Sat. and Sun., noon to 10 p.m., Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 9th and 3rd Streets

National Trans Visibility March: Sun., assembly at 7:30 a.m. at Human Rights Campaign headquarters, free

What to do in Maryland

Post Malone with Jelly Roll - The Big A** Stadium Tour: Mon., Northwest Stadium, $81+

Pride Comedy Show: Weds., 6 p.m., Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, free

Summer Concert Series – Don’t Back Down: Fri., 6-9 p.m., The Square in Rockville, free

Mount Rainier Pride: Sat., 10 a.m. to noon, parade goes from Mount Rainier Elementary School to the Gateway Farmers Market, free

Strawberry Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sandy Spring Museum, $12 (adult)/$8 (kids 2 to 17)

Bowiefest: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Allen Pond Park in Bowie, free

3rd Annual Pride Walk: Sat., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., National Harbor, free

The Purple Mixtape: A Prince Celebration: Sat., BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, $15.65+

Movies on the Potomac - “Mufasa”: Sun., 6 p.m., National Harbor, free

Voices of Fairwood - Celebrating Caribbean American Heritage Month: Sun., 4-6 p.m., Fairwood Park in Bowie, free

What to do in Virginia

Queer Joy Art Party!: Weds., 6-7:30 p.m., Arlington Central Library, free

Loudoun’s Appalachian Trail Festival: Fri. and Sat., Old Stone School grounds in Hillsboro, free

Saint Katherine Spring Greek Festival: Fri. and Sat., Falls Church, free entry

RiverFest & Craft Show: Sat. and Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Occoquan, free entry

The Fairfax Pride Launch Event: Sat., 9:30-11:30 a.m., Old Town Hall in Fairfax, free

Petpalooza: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Reston Town Center, free

Old Town Alexandria Arts & Crafts Fair: Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Waterfront Park, free

Taste of Springfield Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Springfield Town Center parking lot near JCPenney & Dick's Sporting Goods

Mount Vernon District Summer Palooza: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mount Vernon Governmental Center, free

Stargazing at the Udvar-Hazy Center: Sat., 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Chantilly, free

‘90s Yoga: Sun., 5 p.m., Port City Brewing Company in Alexandria, $30

