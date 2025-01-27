List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, Jan. 27 to Feb. 2

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

Commanders fans may be bummed out (and hopeful), but there's a lot to be happy about this week in the D.C. area.

Hungry? There's not just one but multiple restaurant weeks to check out. D.C., Alexandria and Falls Church are all bubbling over with dining deals.

Lunar New Year celebrations are also ramping up with music, crafts and museum events, plus D.C.'s lively Chinese Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

DC Restaurant Week: Through Feb. 2

The District 51 Art Show: Through Feb. 9, Touchstone Gallery (901 New York Avenue NW), free

Brooke Shields: Mon., 7 p.m., Sixth & I, $12+

Dazzling Rainbows: Create Your Own Suncatcher: Weds., 6-8 p.m., Shop Made in DC Union Market, $65

Washington Auto Show: Jan. 31 to Feb. 9, Washington Convention Center, $7.60-$20.60

National Ballet of China: Chinese New Year (A Ballet in Two Acts): Weds. to Sun., The Kennedy Center, $30-$142 (There’s also an open rehearsal at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for $15)

Valentine Collages: Sat., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shop Made in DC Georgetown, $50

Lunar New Year Family Celebration: Sat., 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Smithsonian American Art Museum, free

Lunar New Year Market: Sat., 3-7 p.m., Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building, free

Chinese Lunar New Year Parade: Sun., 2 p.m., Chinatown, free

NBC4 alumni Arch Campbell and Doreen Gentzler on “The Accidental Critic”: Sun., Politics and Prose at 5015 Connecticut Ave. NW, free

What to do in Maryland

Lunar New Year Celebration presented by the BSO: Tues., 8 p.m., Strathmore in North Bethesda, $14+

Polar Plunge benefitting Special Olympics Maryland: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, various price points

YAA presents “SIX: Teen Edition”: Sun., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., The Fillmore in Silver Spring, $19

What to do in Virginia

Art & Sip - Cozy Cocoa & Colors: Mon., 6-8 p.m., Palette 22 in Arlington, $65

21st Annual Alexandria Boutique Warehouse Sale: Sat. and Sun., businesses in Old Town Alexandria, free to participate

Loudoun County International Festival: Sun., noon to 5 p.m., Claude Moore Recreation and Community Center in Sterling, free

Alexandria Restaurant Week: Jan. 31 to Feb. 9

Falls Church Restaurant Week: Jan. 31 to Feb. 9

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.