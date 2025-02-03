List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, Feb. 3-9

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

February is coming in hot with Lunar New Year celebrations, great exhibits for Black History Month and the very welcome news that Beyoncé will be riding into town for her "Cowboy Carter" tour (hold your horses, though. She won't be here until July).

So, for now, here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Washington Auto Show: Through Feb. 9, Washington Convention Center, $7.60-$20.60

Sports

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Panthers: Tues., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena

Wizards’ Friday Night Concert Series - Go-go night: Fri., game begins at 7 p.m., Capital One Arena

Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Sat., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena

Washington Capitals vs. Utah Hockey Club & Marvel Superhero Day: Sun., 12:30 p.m., Capital One Arena

Museums and the National Zoo

Phillips after 5: I ♥ Art: Thurs., 5-8:30 p.m., The Phillips Collection, $20 (free for members)

Bold & Beautiful: After Dark at the Anacostia Community Museum: Thurs., 7 p.m., 1901 Fort Place SE, free

Panda Fitness with November Project DC: Fri., 6:15 a.m., National Zoo’s Connecticut Avenue entrance, free

Soar Together Family Day: What Makes a Place Livable?: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., National Air and Space Museum, free but museum entry passes required

District of Panda Party - Chinese Embassy Day: Sat., National Zoo, free but pass required

February Family Day: Valentine's Day: Sat., 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Library of Congress, free

Theater, dance and comedy

Sarah Silverman’s “The Bedwetter” - a new musical: Feb. 4 to March 16, Arena Stage, $69+

Comedy - Sam Morril: The Errors Tour: Fri., 7 p.m., Warner Theatre

Dance performance – “Seeds of Toil: Three Asian American Stories of Resistance and Resilience”: Sat., 4-6 p.m., American Art Museum, free but registration required

Theatre – “Job”: Through March 16, Signature Theatre in Arlington, $40+

Theatre – “Broadway Center Stage: Schmigadoon!”: Through Feb. 9, Kennedy Center, $99+

Valentine's Day

Chocolate Truffle Making Class: Sat. and Sun., 2 p.m., Hotel Zena in Northwest, $48.75

Adams Morgan Valentine’s Day Card Workshop for Kids + Adults: Sat., 2-5 p.m., Because Science in Adams Morgan, free

Make Your Own Valentine's Themed Polymer Clay Earrings: Sat., 2 p.m., Steadfast Supply in Southeast, $55

A Valentine’s Floral Design Workshop: Sun., 10:30 a.m., Flor Del Soul at La Cosecha, $105

What to do in Maryland

Concert – Patti Lupone: Thurs., 8 p.m., Strathmore in North Bethesda, $28-$108

Lunar New Year Celebration: Fri., 5-7 p.m., Tanger Natioanl Harbor, free

Adventure Theatre presents “Dragons Love Tacos”: Feb. 7 to March 30, Glen Echo, $25+

Cupid’s Chase 5K: Sat., 10 a.m., Wheaton Regional Park, $45

Black History Month Family Day at Woodlawn Manor Cultural Park: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sandy Spring, free

Lunar New Year Celebration: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Westfield Montgomery in Bethesda, free

Screening – “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X”: Sat., 6 p.m., Prince George's Publick Playhouse in Hyattsville, free

Celebrate Black History Month at KID Museum: Sun., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bethesda, $15 per person

Craft – Resin Cutting Board and Painted Wine Glass: Sun., Hammer & Stain Rockville, $55

Maple Sugar Walk: Sat., Sun. and other select dates, Brookside Nature Center in Wheaton, free

What to do in Virginia

Second Saturday Sungazing with the Air and Space Museum: Sat., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, free but parking is $15

Nature DIY Valentines (for kids 6 to 12): Sat., 2 p.m., Ellanor C. Lawrence Park in Chantilly, $9 per person

Maple Syrup Boil Down: Sat., Colvin Run Mill in Great Falls, $8 per person

Lunar New Year Celebration: Sat., 6-8 p.m., Twin Lakes Golf Course, free but registration required

Grand Romantic Gestures lecture and tea: Sun., 1 p.m., Green Springs Gardens in Alexandria, $40

Alexandria Restaurant Week: Through Feb. 9

Falls Church Restaurant Week: Through Feb. 9

