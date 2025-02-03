List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, Feb. 3-9

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!
February is coming in hot with Lunar New Year celebrations, great exhibits for Black History Month and the very welcome news that Beyoncé will be riding into town for her "Cowboy Carter" tour (hold your horses, though. She won't be here until July).
So, for now, here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.
What to do in Washington, D.C.
Washington Auto Show: Through Feb. 9, Washington Convention Center, $7.60-$20.60
Sports
Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Panthers: Tues., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena
Wizards’ Friday Night Concert Series - Go-go night: Fri., game begins at 7 p.m., Capital One Arena
Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Sat., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena
Washington Capitals vs. Utah Hockey Club & Marvel Superhero Day: Sun., 12:30 p.m., Capital One Arena
Museums and the National Zoo
Phillips after 5: I ♥ Art: Thurs., 5-8:30 p.m., The Phillips Collection, $20 (free for members)
Bold & Beautiful: After Dark at the Anacostia Community Museum: Thurs., 7 p.m., 1901 Fort Place SE, free
Panda Fitness with November Project DC: Fri., 6:15 a.m., National Zoo’s Connecticut Avenue entrance, free
Soar Together Family Day: What Makes a Place Livable?: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., National Air and Space Museum, free but museum entry passes required
District of Panda Party - Chinese Embassy Day: Sat., National Zoo, free but pass required
February Family Day: Valentine's Day: Sat., 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Library of Congress, free
Theater, dance and comedy
Sarah Silverman’s “The Bedwetter” - a new musical: Feb. 4 to March 16, Arena Stage, $69+
Comedy - Sam Morril: The Errors Tour: Fri., 7 p.m., Warner Theatre
Dance performance – “Seeds of Toil: Three Asian American Stories of Resistance and Resilience”: Sat., 4-6 p.m., American Art Museum, free but registration required
Theatre – “Job”: Through March 16, Signature Theatre in Arlington, $40+
Theatre – “Broadway Center Stage: Schmigadoon!”: Through Feb. 9, Kennedy Center, $99+
Valentine's Day
Chocolate Truffle Making Class: Sat. and Sun., 2 p.m., Hotel Zena in Northwest, $48.75
Adams Morgan Valentine’s Day Card Workshop for Kids + Adults: Sat., 2-5 p.m., Because Science in Adams Morgan, free
Make Your Own Valentine's Themed Polymer Clay Earrings: Sat., 2 p.m., Steadfast Supply in Southeast, $55
A Valentine’s Floral Design Workshop: Sun., 10:30 a.m., Flor Del Soul at La Cosecha, $105
What to do in Maryland
Concert – Patti Lupone: Thurs., 8 p.m., Strathmore in North Bethesda, $28-$108
Lunar New Year Celebration: Fri., 5-7 p.m., Tanger Natioanl Harbor, free
Adventure Theatre presents “Dragons Love Tacos”: Feb. 7 to March 30, Glen Echo, $25+
Cupid’s Chase 5K: Sat., 10 a.m., Wheaton Regional Park, $45
Black History Month Family Day at Woodlawn Manor Cultural Park: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sandy Spring, free
Lunar New Year Celebration: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Westfield Montgomery in Bethesda, free
Screening – “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X”: Sat., 6 p.m., Prince George's Publick Playhouse in Hyattsville, free
Celebrate Black History Month at KID Museum: Sun., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bethesda, $15 per person
Craft – Resin Cutting Board and Painted Wine Glass: Sun., Hammer & Stain Rockville, $55
Maple Sugar Walk: Sat., Sun. and other select dates, Brookside Nature Center in Wheaton, free
What to do in Virginia
Second Saturday Sungazing with the Air and Space Museum: Sat., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, free but parking is $15
Nature DIY Valentines (for kids 6 to 12): Sat., 2 p.m., Ellanor C. Lawrence Park in Chantilly, $9 per person
Maple Syrup Boil Down: Sat., Colvin Run Mill in Great Falls, $8 per person
Lunar New Year Celebration: Sat., 6-8 p.m., Twin Lakes Golf Course, free but registration required
Grand Romantic Gestures lecture and tea: Sun., 1 p.m., Green Springs Gardens in Alexandria, $40
Alexandria Restaurant Week: Through Feb. 9
Falls Church Restaurant Week: Through Feb. 9
