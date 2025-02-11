List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, Feb. 10-16

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!
Love is in the air, and a long weekend is on the way for many. Did you know Mount Vernon offers free admission on Presidents Day?
For a unique outing, check out the NSO In Your Neighborhood series happening in D.C. and Maryland this week.
Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.
What to do in Washington, D.C.
Arts and museums
“Seeing Deeper”: Mindfulness Through Light and Movement: Mon. to Sat., Washington National Cathedral, $15-$27
The Scene
The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
International Day of Women and Girls in Science at the National Museum of Natural History: Tues., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1st floor exhibits, free
Wordplay Wednesday: Valentine’s Edition: Weds., 5 p.m., Planet Word Museum, $5 - $25
Orchids: Masters of Deception: Feb. 14 to April 27, US Botanic Garden, free
Great Movies in the Great Hall: “Dune”: Sat., 6:30 p.m., National Building Museum, $15 (free for kids under 12)
Sports
Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs: Mon., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena
Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers: Weds., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena
Capitol Hill Volleyball Classic: Sat. to Mon., Washington Convention Center
WWE NXT - Vengeance Day: Sat., Entertainment and Sports Arena
Theater, comedy and dance
American Ballet Theatre: Crime and Punishment: Weds. to Sun., The Kennedy Center, $50+
Comedy - W. Kamau Bell: Who’s With Me?: Thurs., 8 p.m., The Kennedy Center, $35+
The Newly Dead Game 2: murder mystery comedy show: Thurs., 7:30 p.m., DC Improv in Northwest, $25
Theater - “Games Women Play”: Thurs. to Sat., National Theatre
Step Afrika! Community Day: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., National Building Museum
Dance - Step Afrika! Step Show: Sun., 6 p.m., Warner Theatre
Theater - “Kunene and the King”: Feb. 16 to March 16, Shakespeare Theatre Company
Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day Paint & Sip: Fri., 6:30 p.m., The Westin Washington, D.C. City Center, $50
Valentine's Day Showcase: Fri., 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., DC Improv, $27 GA/ $42-$47 reserved
Concerts and music
Concert - R&B Invitation Tour: Joe, Musiq Soulchild & Eric Benet: Sat. and Sun., DAR Constitution Hall
Concert - A Night of Love DC: Trey Songz & Tamar Braxton: Sun., 6 p.m., Entertainment & Sports Arena
Capital Orchestra Festival: Mon. (Feb. 17), The Kennedy Center, free
What to do in Maryland
Valentine’s Day Calligraphy Class: Mon., 5:30 p.m., Brookeville Beer Farm, $65
“The Legacy of Harriet Tubman: A One-Woman Performance”: Tues., 6 p.m., Joe's Movement Emporium in Mount Ranier, free
Valentine’s Day floral design class: Weds., 6:30 p.m., Rolling Ridge Floral Design in Laytonsville, $87.21
Film screening – “Six Triple Eight”: Weds., 7 p.m., Greenbelt Cinema, free
Galentine's Day Cocktail Class: Thurs., 6 p.m., The Dish & Dram in Kensington, $35
Swiftie Wine & Galentines with live music: Thurs., 7 p.m., The Urban Winery in Silver Spring, free
Patti LaBelle: Thurs., MGM National Harbor
The Mid-Atlantic Jazz Festival: Fri. to Sun., Bethesda Marriot, $31.05+ (single tickets)
Full Moon Fridays: A Night Under the Stars: Fri., 5:30-7 p.m., Locust Grove Nature Center in Bethesda, $15
Boyz II Men: Fri. and Sat., MGM National Harbor
Cub Corner: Bessie Coleman: Sat., 10:30-11:30 a.m., College Park Aviation Museum, $5 adult/$4 senior/$2 student/free children under 2
Strathmore Music Center Birthday Bash: Sat. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., North Betheesda, free
Modern Weaving Workshop: Sun., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shop Made in Maryland - College Park, $90.97
Black Artisans Market: Sat., noon to 4 p.m., miXt Food Hall in Brentwood, free entry
Eternal Love Heart Painting & Cookie Decorating: Sat., 2 p.m., BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, $13.50-$15
The Sound of DC: A Visual History of Go-Go Artist and Curator Talk: Sat., 2-4 p.m., Brentwood Arts Exchange, free
Valentine Comedy Game Night: Sat., 6:30 p.m., Busboys & Poets Hyattsville, $27
Concert – Black Alley: Sat., 9 p.m., BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, $35
Cake & Sip Class: Sun., 4 p.m., Whelan’s Beer and Wine in Potomac, $110
Josiah Henson Museum and Park open for Presidents Day: Mon., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., North Bethesda, $4 for kids and $5 for adults
What to do in Virginia
“In the Heights”: Feb. 11 to May 4, Signature Theatre in Arlington, $40+
Vola's Cocktail Class: Tues., 6 p.m., Vola's Dockside Grill in Alexandria, $60
NSO at Mount Vernon: Tues., 7 p.m., Mount Vernon, $68
An Evening with Tituss Burgess: Weds. and Thurs., 8 p.m., Wolf Trap in Vienna
Comedy – Paris Sashay Pre-Valentine's Day Show: Thurs., 8:30 p.m., Arlington Cinema Drafthouse, $15+
Middleburg’s 14th Annual Winter Weekend Sale: Fri. to Mon.
Movie screening - “Dirty Dancing”: Fri., 7 p.m., Library of Congress’ Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper, free
Valentine's Day Afternoon Tea at Mount Vernon Inn: Sat. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mount Vernon, $70 per person
George Washington Birthday Parade: Sat., 2-5 p.m., Old Town Alexandria, free
Black History Month at the Meeting House: Sat., noon to 3 p.m., Frying Pan Farm Park, free but registration required
Free admission to Mount Vernon for George Washington's birthday: Mon., Feb. 17
