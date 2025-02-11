List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, Feb. 10-16

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

Love is in the air, and a long weekend is on the way for many. Did you know Mount Vernon offers free admission on Presidents Day?

For a unique outing, check out the NSO In Your Neighborhood series happening in D.C. and Maryland this week.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Arts and museums

“Seeing Deeper”: Mindfulness Through Light and Movement: Mon. to Sat., Washington National Cathedral, $15-$27

International Day of Women and Girls in Science at the National Museum of Natural History: Tues., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1st floor exhibits, free

Wordplay Wednesday: Valentine’s Edition: Weds., 5 p.m., Planet Word Museum, $5 - $25

Orchids: Masters of Deception: Feb. 14 to April 27, US Botanic Garden, free

Great Movies in the Great Hall: “Dune”: Sat., 6:30 p.m., National Building Museum, $15 (free for kids under 12)

Sports

Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs: Mon., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers: Weds., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena

Capitol Hill Volleyball Classic: Sat. to Mon., Washington Convention Center

WWE NXT - Vengeance Day: Sat., Entertainment and Sports Arena

Theater, comedy and dance

American Ballet Theatre: Crime and Punishment: Weds. to Sun., The Kennedy Center, $50+

Comedy - W. Kamau Bell: Who’s With Me?: Thurs., 8 p.m., The Kennedy Center, $35+

The Newly Dead Game 2: murder mystery comedy show: Thurs., 7:30 p.m., DC Improv in Northwest, $25

Theater - “Games Women Play”: Thurs. to Sat., National Theatre

Step Afrika! Community Day: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., National Building Museum

Dance - Step Afrika! Step Show: Sun., 6 p.m., Warner Theatre

Theater - “Kunene and the King”: Feb. 16 to March 16, Shakespeare Theatre Company

Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day Paint & Sip: Fri., 6:30 p.m., The Westin Washington, D.C. City Center, $50

Valentine's Day Showcase: Fri., 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., DC Improv, $27 GA/ $42-$47 reserved

Concerts and music

Concert - R&B Invitation Tour: Joe, Musiq Soulchild & Eric Benet: Sat. and Sun., DAR Constitution Hall

Concert - A Night of Love DC: Trey Songz & Tamar Braxton: Sun., 6 p.m., Entertainment & Sports Arena

Capital Orchestra Festival: Mon. (Feb. 17), The Kennedy Center, free

What to do in Maryland

Valentine’s Day Calligraphy Class: Mon., 5:30 p.m., Brookeville Beer Farm, $65

“The Legacy of Harriet Tubman: A One-Woman Performance”: Tues., 6 p.m., Joe's Movement Emporium in Mount Ranier, free

Valentine’s Day floral design class: Weds., 6:30 p.m., Rolling Ridge Floral Design in Laytonsville, $87.21

Film screening – “Six Triple Eight”: Weds., 7 p.m., Greenbelt Cinema, free

Galentine's Day Cocktail Class: Thurs., 6 p.m., The Dish & Dram in Kensington, $35

Swiftie Wine & Galentines with live music: Thurs., 7 p.m., The Urban Winery in Silver Spring, free

Patti LaBelle: Thurs., MGM National Harbor

The Mid-Atlantic Jazz Festival: Fri. to Sun., Bethesda Marriot, $31.05+ (single tickets)

Full Moon Fridays: A Night Under the Stars: Fri., 5:30-7 p.m., Locust Grove Nature Center in Bethesda, $15

Boyz II Men: Fri. and Sat., MGM National Harbor

Cub Corner: Bessie Coleman: Sat., 10:30-11:30 a.m., College Park Aviation Museum, $5 adult/$4 senior/$2 student/free children under 2

Strathmore Music Center Birthday Bash: Sat. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., North Betheesda, free

Modern Weaving Workshop: Sun., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shop Made in Maryland - College Park, $90.97

Black Artisans Market: Sat., noon to 4 p.m., miXt Food Hall in Brentwood, free entry

Eternal Love Heart Painting & Cookie Decorating: Sat., 2 p.m., BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, $13.50-$15

The Sound of DC: A Visual History of Go-Go Artist and Curator Talk: Sat., 2-4 p.m., Brentwood Arts Exchange, free

Valentine Comedy Game Night: Sat., 6:30 p.m., Busboys & Poets Hyattsville, $27

Concert – Black Alley: Sat., 9 p.m., BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, $35

Cake & Sip Class: Sun., 4 p.m., Whelan’s Beer and Wine in Potomac, $110

Josiah Henson Museum and Park open for Presidents Day: Mon., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., North Bethesda, $4 for kids and $5 for adults

What to do in Virginia

“In the Heights”: Feb. 11 to May 4, Signature Theatre in Arlington, $40+

Vola's Cocktail Class: Tues., 6 p.m., Vola's Dockside Grill in Alexandria, $60

NSO at Mount Vernon: Tues., 7 p.m., Mount Vernon, $68

An Evening with Tituss Burgess: Weds. and Thurs., 8 p.m., Wolf Trap in Vienna

Comedy – Paris Sashay Pre-Valentine's Day Show: Thurs., 8:30 p.m., Arlington Cinema Drafthouse, $15+

Middleburg’s 14th Annual Winter Weekend Sale: Fri. to Mon.

Movie screening - “Dirty Dancing”: Fri., 7 p.m., Library of Congress’ Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper, free

Valentine's Day Afternoon Tea at Mount Vernon Inn: Sat. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mount Vernon, $70 per person

George Washington Birthday Parade: Sat., 2-5 p.m., Old Town Alexandria, free

Black History Month at the Meeting House: Sat., noon to 3 p.m., Frying Pan Farm Park, free but registration required

Free admission to Mount Vernon for George Washington's birthday: Mon., Feb. 17

