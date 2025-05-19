List: What to do in the DC area this week and for Memorial Day weekend

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

Memorial Day weekend is almost here to mark the unofficial start of summer. Pools and splash parks around the DMV are set to open for the season.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol is set to host its annual Memorial Day concert, which is free and open to the public on Sunday. Memorial Day tributes to service members will happen on the National Mall, Arlington National Cemetery and events for the Rolling to Remember motorcycle rally and ride, in addition to community parades around the region.

It's also DC Black Pride weekend, with performances, parties, panels and other events across D.C.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

WorldPride

Pickets, Protests, and Parades: The History of Gay Pride in Washington: May 19 through July 6, Freedom Plaza, free

DC Black Pride: Fri. to Sat. with performances, parties, panels and more in the D.C. area

AIDS Memorial Quilt Display by GMCW: Dedication on Thurs., on display through June 8, St. Thomas’ Parish in Northwest, free

International Choral Festival: May 24 to June 8, performances across D.C., plus in Falls Church, North Bethesda and Rockville, free

Museums, exhibits and culture

Chasten Buttigieg and Kara Swisher – "Papa’s Coming Home": Tues., Union Stage, $45.60 (including fees)

NMWA Nights: Weds., 5:30 to 8 p.m., National Museum of Women in the Arts, $20 (general admission)

Live! At The Library - Inside the Dictionary and the Scripps National Spelling Bee with Merriam-Webster’s Peter Sokolowski: Thurs., 6:30 p.m., Library of Cognress, free

Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson talk on “Original Sin”: Thurs., 7:30 p.m., 9:30 Club, $68.40 (includes book)

National Museum of Women in the Arts free community day: Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., advance reservations recommended

Music, shows and performances

Black Masala and The JoGo Project: Fri., doors 7 p.m., Pearl Street Warehouse, $23.40 (advance)/$26.40 (day-of)

Comedy - Michael Blackson: Thurs. to Sun., DC Improv, $61+

Comedy - Funny Arabs by Rola Z: Fri., doors 6 p.m., Union Stage, $33.17

Opera - “Porgy and Bess”: May 23 - 31, The Kennedy Center, $45 to $299

Capital House Music Festival: Sat., Alethia Tanner Park (DC), free

Out/Spoken: A 15th Anniversary World Pride Celebration: Sat., 7-10 p.m., Howard Theatre, $49.06

“DC, I Love You: First Dates” - a walking rom-com adventure: May 24 to June 1, Mount Pleasant neighborhood, $30 (individual) or $50 (pair)

Eats, Beats, & Drinks Memorial Day Weekend - 90s vs 00s: Sun., 4-9 p.m., Smoke & Mirrors in Southeast, $21.18+

Arts and crafts

Pottery Mini-Wheel Workshop: Fri., Sio Ceramics in Northeast D.C., $85

Craft & Cry: Sun., 11 a.m., The Potter’s House, free

Movies and film

CiNoMatic - “Barbie”: Weds., Alethia Tanner Park, free

Film screenings - Essex Hemphill, including “Paris Is Burning”: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3:40 p.m., The Phillips Collection, free

Sports and workouts

U.S. Open Cup - D.C. United vs. Charlotte: Weds., 7:30 p.m., Audi Field, $18+

MVT Wellness Wednesdays free fitness class: Weds., 6 p.m., Milian Park, free

Washington Mystics Pride Night: Fri., CareFirst Arena, $63+

Putt Across America mini golf: Opens Fri., The Wharf, starting at $25 for adults and $22.50 for children

Yoga in the Sculpture Garden: Sat., 10 a.m., Kreeger Museum, $20

AANHPI Night at D.C. United!: Sat., Audi Field, $31.43+

Dancing on the Waterfront: Sat., 5-9 p.m., 3300 Water St. NW in D.C., free

Korean Heritage Game Day with Usan Usan: Sun., Nationals Park, $41+

Memorial Day

Rolling to Remember motorcycle rally: Fri. to Sun., various events

National Mall tributes: Sat. and Mon.

National Memorial Day Concert: Sun., 8 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.), West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, free (you can also attend the dress rehearsal on Saturday)

The National Memorial Day Parade: Mon., 2 p.m., Constitution Avenue, free

What to do in Maryland

Clown Cabaret: MAYhem: Mon., 8 p.m., The Writer’s Center in Bethesda, $22.11

Concert - Amyl and The Sniffers: Mon., The Fillmore Silver Spring, $31.43

Bowie Baysox vs. Binghampton: Tues. to Sun. (including fireworks on Saturday), Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, $13.33+

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: Weds., 7:30 p.m., CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore

Acoustics & Ales with Trio Caliente: Thurs., 5-7:30 p.m., Flower Avenue Urban Park in Silver Spring, free

Belly Dance for Fitness Month: Thurs., 6:30 p.m., Harmony Hall Arts Center in Fort Washington, free

Movies on the Potomac - "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings": Thurs., 7 p.m., National Harbor, free

Lakefront Live: Fri., 6-9 p.m., Boardwalk Stage at RIO Gaithersburg, free

Friday Night Lights with Blacc Print: Fri., Takoma Station, $15 before 6:30 p.m./$20 after 7 p.m.

Salute the Sunset Concert Series - United States Army Rappers: Sat., National Harbor, free

Bowie Memorial Day Parade: Sat., 11 a.m., parade steps off from the Belair Annex on Belair Drive, free

Maryland Plant Fest: Sat. to Mon., Plants Alive! in Silver Spring, free

Hometown Holidays in Rockville Town Center: Sat. and Sun., 6 Taft Court in Rockville, free

Langley Park Day: Sun., noon to 4 p.m., Langley Park Community Center in Hyattsville, free

Movies on the Potomac - "Big Hero 6": Sun., 6 p.m., National Harbor, free

Summer Sunset Concert - "Rise Band & Show": Sun., 6 p.m., Allen Pond Park in Bowie, free

Rockville Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade: Mon., Rockville Town Center, 9 a.m. ceremony and 12:30 a.m. parade, free

What to do in Virginia

Cowgirl Drag Bingo at Black Hoof Brewing Company: Tues., 7 p.m., Leesburg, $17.55

Rosslyn Cinema - “The Wizard of Oz”: Thurs., Central Place Plaza in Arlington, free

Rock the Block - Rowdy Ace: Fri., 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Old Town Square in Fairfax City, free

Be Kind & Rewind: Ultimate 90s Experience: Fri., Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg, $21.65+

Strawberry Festival at Lubber Run Farmers Market: Sat., 8 a.m. to noon, Arlington, free entry

Ashburn Farm Association Summer Kickoff fair: Sat., 4 p.m., 21400 Windmill Dr. in Ashburn, free entry (cash only for ride and beer tickets)

Ashburn Village Summer Movie Night - “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”: Sat., 8:45 p.m., Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion, free

Arlington Cemetery 157th National Memorial Day Observance: Mon., 11 a.m., Memorial Amphitheater, free and open to the public (expect an ID check and security screening)

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.