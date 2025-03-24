List: What to do in the DC area this week an weekend, March 24-30

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

The cherry blossoms are beginning to pop out across the D.C. area, so get ready for a bloom-filled end to March! Some of the National Cherry Blossom Festival's most popular events are happening this weekend.

But it's hardly the only thing putting a spring in our step. This week, the Nationals host Opening Day on Thursday, followed by a series against the Phillies.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Nationals Homecoming Gala Fanfest + Red Carpet: Mon., Fanfest begins at 4 p.m., The Wharf, free

New York City Ballet: Coppélia: Tues., to Sun., The Kennedy Center, $57.50+

Mary J. Blige: Weds., doors at 6 p.m., Capital One Arena

DC Sketchfest: Weds. to Sat., The DC Arts Center (DCAC), priced by show

Nationals Opening Day: Thurs., game at 4:05 p.m., Nationals Park

Cherry Blossom Sip & Shop: Thurs., 5-7 p.m., Dupont Circle, free

The New Golden Age of Astronomy: Hubble's Universe Today: Thurs., Carnegie Science’s Broad Branch Road Campus, $0-$10

Theater - “Jason’s Lyric Live!”: March 27 to May 4, The National Theatre

New exhibit - “The Two Georges: Parallel Lives in an Age of Revolution”: Opens Fri., Library of Congress, free

Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC: Fri., 8 p.m., Audi Field

EARTH to SPACE: Arts Breaking the Sky: Math 28 to April 20, The Kennedy Center, prices vary by event

Indigo & Shibori 101 workshop: Sat., 6950 Maple St NW, $15-25

Blossom Kite Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Washington Monument, free

Bloomaroo at The Wharf: Sat., 4-8 p.m., Southwest D.C., free

Nationals Opening weekend vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Sat. and Sun.

Washington DC Travel & Adventure Show: Sat. and Sun., Washington Convention Center, $18 (in advance), free for kids 16 and under

The Big Cake Exchange: Sun., 3-5 p.m., Dauphine’s restaurant, $15

DC Defenders vs. Birmingham Stallions: Sun., 3 p.m., Audi Field

What to do in Maryland

New African Film Festival: Through Thurs., AFI Silver Theatre om Silver Spring, $13 tickets

”Imagination Takes Flight” Artists' Reception: Thurs., Bowie City Hall, free

Illusions by Vick: Fri., 8 p.m., Gaithersburg Arts Barn, $22

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert: Fri., Sat. and Sun., Music Center at Strathmore, $28+

Paranormal Cirque III: Fri. to Sun., Frederick, $20+

Water Lantern Festival: Sat. and Sun., Spirit Park at National Harbor, $35.99 (before March 27) to $55.99 (day-of)

Sakura Sunday: Sun., noon to 5 p.m., National Harbor, free

“The Sound of (Black) Music”: Sun., Music Center at Strathmore, $20+

What to do in Virginia

Rosslyn Rivals: Happy Hour Bingo: Tues., 5:30–7:30 p.m., Bennett Park Art Atrium, free

Pink in the Park: Pink Beats: Thursdays through April 10, 5-8 p.m., Water Park in National Landing, free

Memorial Arboretum Walking Tour: Fri., 9-11 a.m., Arlington Memorial Cemetery, free

Spring Wildflower Hike: Sat., 9 a.m., Ben Lomond Park in Manassas, $10

Cherry blossom crafts - paper quilling and embroidery: Sat., Made in ALX in Alexandria, $50-$55

WMPA Community Concerts presents Drums Around the World: Sat., 2 p.m., Patrick Henry Recreation Center in Alexandria, free

Talkin’ Bout Turtles: Sat., 11 a.m., Potomac Overlook Regional Park in Arlington, $7 per person

Goat & Bunny Bottle Feed & Snuggle & Farm Animal Social: Sun., Little Goat Farm at the Lake in Nokesville, $39.99

Bluebell Festival: Sun., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Merrimac Farm WMA - Stonehouse in Nokesville, free

