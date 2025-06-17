List: What to do in the DC area for Juneteenth week and weekend 2025

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

The Juneteenth holiday is coming up on Thursday, and then the summer solstice is coming in hot.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

From the Annual Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival to late-night museum hours for Solstice Saturday, here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

FIFA Club World Cup: Games at Audi Field begin Weds., $83+

DC Improv Open Mic Night: Weds., 7:30 p.m., 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, free (you can reserve a seat for $2)

Concert - Rock The Dock with Too Much Talent Band (R&B/Go-Go): Weds., 7 p.m., The Wharf, free

National Archives displays the Emancipation Proclamation and ‘Juneteenth’ General Order No. 3: Thurs. to Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, free (timed tickets available here but not required)

Juneteenth Community Festival: Thurs., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., One DC at 2500 MLK Jr. Ave SE, free

“Machu Picchu: Journey to the Lost City”: Opens Thurs., Northeast D.C., $29.50-$37

Some Smithsonian museums open late for Solstice Saturday: Sat., various hours, free

The 33rd Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle: Sat. and Sun., Pennsylvania Ave. NW between 3rd and 7th streets, $10.60+

Home Rule Music Festival: Sat., 1-9 p.m., The Parks at Walter Reed in Northwest D.C., free

Fête de la Musique – World Music Day: Sat., 3-10 p.m., throughout Georgetown, free

Adobo Day Party: Sat., 4:30 p.m., Plaza Stage at Nationals Park, $45.20

DC, I Love You: Ready or Not immersive story experience: Sat. and Sun., Folger Shakespeare Library, $30 (individual)/$50 (pair)

Dupont Museum Walk Weekend: Sat. and Sun., Dupont Circle neighborhood, free

Juneteenth Celebration: Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Anacostia Community Museum, free

Go-Go on the Rooftop: Sun., 1-5 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, free

What to do in Maryland

Shakespeare Beyond: Tues., Martin Luther King Jr. Recreational Park in Silver Spring, free

Kendrick Lamar and SZA: Weds., Northwest Stadium in Landover, $134+

Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration: Thurs., begins at 11 a.m., National Harbor, free

History Boat Tour - Juneteenth: Thurs., noon, Bladensburg Waterfront Park, $3 for Prince George’s County residents, $4 for non-residents

The Annual Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival: Thurs., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cabin John Regional Park in Bethesda, free (tickets for rides, games and activities cost extra)

Movies in the Park for Juneteenth: Thurs., 8 p.m., Watkins Regional Park, free

Salsa at The Square: Thursdays through Aug. 29, 6-9 p.m., Rockville, free

Bethesda Summer Concert series - Billy Coulter Band: Fri., 6 p.m., Woodmont Triangle, free

Juneteenth Block Party: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Prince George’s Community College in Largo, free

Juneteenth - Pushing Back: Sat., noon to 10 p.m., BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, free

Rockville Juneteenth Celebration: Sat., noon to 4 p.m., The Square, free

Planet Maryland: Sun., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Elm Street Urban Park in Bethesda, free

What to do in Virginia

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band: Tues., Wolf Trap in Vienna, $78+

Sunset Concerts - Mystic Warriors: Weds., 7 p.m., Lake Anne Plaza in Reston, free

James Blunt - "Back To Bedlam" 20th Anniversary Tour: Weds., Wolf Trap in Vienna, $57+

Alexandria celebrates Juneteenth: Thurs. and Sat., various locations, free

Play All Day VA: Fri., activities with community centers and parks and recreation departments across the state, including Arlington County, Fairfax County, Reston and more

Chillin' on Church: Fri., 6:30-9:30 p.m., Vienna Town Green, free

Juneteenth Celebration 2025 by “BURG” Family Reunion Club: Sat., noon to 7 p.m., Ida Lee Park in Leesburg, $5 (kids)/$10 (adults)

Fab Fridays Live Music - Still Surfin’ (Beach Boys tribute band): Fri., 7-9 p.m., Reston Metro Plaza, free

COPA Tysons Soccer Fest: Sat., 1-7 p.m., Ken Lawrence Park, free

Family movies - “The Goonies”: Sat., 6:30 p.m., 1800 Reston Row Plaza, free

Buddy Guy: Sat., 7:30 p.m., Wolf Trap, $51.50+

Philippine Independence Day Festival: Sat. and Sun., Mosaic in Fairfax, free

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.