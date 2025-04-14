List: What to do in the DC area, April 14-20

Get more in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

Earth Day festivities and Easter egg hunts are happening across the D.C. area this week and weekend, but there are still some pop-ups and restaurants where you can celebrate cherry blossom season!

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Adams Morgan Art Walk: Through April 27, free

NMWA Nights: Celebrate Earth Day: Weds., 5:30-8 p.m., National Museum of Women in the Arts, $20-$25

Spring Sake Festival: Thurs., The Morrow Hotel, $95+

Comedy - We Listen and We Don't Judge: Thurs., 7:30 p.m., Prima DC, $10

Earth Day Movie Night: “The Wild Robot”: Fri., 8-10 p.m., The Yards Park, free

Eggstravaganza!: Fri. and Sat., Tudor Place in Northwest, $10-$20

Bloom Ride & Spring Picnic: Sat., begins and ends at Franklin Park, $15-$75

Common Good City Farm’s Spring Kickoff seedling sale and seed + plant swap: Sat., noon to 3 p.m., 300 V St NW, free entry

First Studio: Art, Story, and Workshop for kids 3-5: Sat., The Kreeger Museum, $10

Earth Day Celebration: A Day Unplugged: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Anacostia Community Museum, free

Shakespeare's Birthday Celebration: Sat., 11 a.m., Folger Shakespeare Library, free ($15 donation suggested)

Black A** Comedy: Sat., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Busboys and Poet 14th Street, $25

Coffee Club from Daybeaker morning party: Sun., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Flash DC, $39-$44

What to do in Maryland

Bunnyland at Butler’s Orchard: Thurs. to Sat., plus April 21 and 26-27, Germantown, $12-$15 (online)/$15-$18 (at the gate)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Fan Fest and egg hunt: Sat., gates open at 10 a.m., Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, free

Earth Day activities with Nature Forward: Sat., 10 a.m. to noon, Chevy Chase Lake, free

What to do in Virginia

The Occoquan PEEPS Show: Tues. to Sat., historic Occoquan, free

Candlelit Sound Bath: Fri., 7-8 p.m., MIYU Beauty & Wellbeing - Falls Church, $37

Y2K After Dark @ Punch Bowl Social: Fri., 9 p.m. until late, Arlington, free admission

Nova Roller Derby Home Round Robin: Sat., The Michael & Son Sportsplex in Sterling, $0-$15

Easter at The Perch: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Capital One Center in Tysons, $20-$40

