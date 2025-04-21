List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, April 21-27

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

'Tis the season for spring festivals from Earth Day celebrations to the Purcellville Music and Arts Festival to Petworth PorchFest to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.

In the mood to pick up a new book or plant? Peruse your favorite local shop or something new for Independent Bookstore Day, happening on Saturday, and spring plant sales are sprouting up across the DMV.

Or, if you're still doing some spring cleaning, you can get some inspiration from your neighbors at the Georgetown French Market, LeDroit Park Home and Garden Tour and Virginia Historic Garden Week.

Here are more than three dozen things to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Sports

Capitals: Playoffs game versus the Canadiens, Mon. and Weds. (schedule)

Nationals: Games at Nationals Park Tues. through Mon. (schedule)

Weekday events

Spanish Cinema Now - “Mamífera”: Tues., 6:30 p.m., Spanish Cultural Center - Embassy of Spain, free with RSVP

Evening at the Embassy of China: Weds., Embassy of the People's Republic of China, $75

Smithsonian Craft Show: Thurs. to Sun., National Building Museum, $25+

FilmFest DC: Opens Thurs., most screenings are at Regal Gallery Place and cost $14

Cathedral in Bloom: Through Fri., National Cathedral, $18-$25

Happening this weekend

MelaninCON Marketplace: Fri., noon to 7 p.m., The Gathering Spot DC in Northwest, free

DC Chocolate Festival: Fri. and Sat., La Maison Française at the Embassy of France, $25+ (free for kids under 12)

Friends of the National Arboretum Garden Fair & Plant Sale: Sat., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., National Arboretum (visitors must park at R Street parking lot near the Visitor Center or the Grove parking lot), free entry

Georgetown French Market: Fri. to Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wisconsin Avenue NW from O Street to Reservoir Road, free entry

Georgetown House Tour: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., $65

Dreaming Out Loud and City Blossom's 8th Annual Spring Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Farm at Kelly Miller in Northeast D.C., free

Yoga in the Sculpture Garden: Sat., 10 a.m., Kreeger Museum, $20

Anacostia Watershed Society Earth Day Cleanup: Sat., various parks, free

LeDroit Park Home and Garden Tour: Sat., 1-5 p.m., $50+

DC Indie Bookstore Crawl: Sat., throughout D.C., free

DC Wine Fest: Sat., Dock 5 at Union Market, $35+

DC Dyke March Earth Day Crafternoon: Sat., Rhizome DC, $10-$15

Petworth PorchFest: Sat., concerts on porches 2-6 p.m. and main stage 5-8 p.m., free

Living Earth Festival: Protecting the Elements: Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Indian Museum DC, free

Make It Mt. Pleasant! Spring Art Market: Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lamont Plaza, free entry

Last chance - “The Print Generation” Japanese printmaking exhibit: Through Sun., National Museum of Asian Art, free

What to do in Maryland

Anacostia Watershed Society Earth Day Cleanup: Sat., various parks, free

Maryland Day: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., University of Maryland College Park, free parking and admission

Takoma Park Earth Day: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sligo Creek Stream Valley Park, free

Gas and Steam Show: Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sun., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood, free

Celebrating African Rhythms through Dance & Song: Sat., noon to 4 p.m., Oakley Cabin African American Museum & Park in Olney, free

Earth Month Family Celebration: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, free

GreenFest 2025: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marian Fryer Town Plaza in Wheaton, free

Jam Session at The Treehouse (BlackRock Center): Sat., 1-4 p.m., BlackRock Center for the Arts, free

Go Go Gadjet at Hello Betty's 3nd Annual Anchor Drop: Sun., 3-6 p.m., North Bethesda, free entry

8th Annual MCPL Rang Aur Patang Utsav (Colors and Kites Festival): Sun., Black Hill Regional Park in Boyds, $23.18

National Capital New Play Festival - “Bad Books”: Through May 4, Round House Theater in Bethesda, $43+

What to do in Virginia

Dyngus Day: Mon., 5-9 p.m., The Light Horse in Alexandria, free entry

Pokémon in Real Life: Mon., 4-5 p.m., Potomac Overlook Regional Park, $7 per participant for ages 5 and up

Mason Square Markets: Tues., 3-7 p.m., Plaza at Mason Square in Arlington, free

Wind Down Wednesday free workout: Weds., 5-6 p.m., The Parklet between former Rustico and Poppyseed and Rye in Ballston, free

Ballet - "ALICE (in wonderland)": Thurs. to Sun., Capital One Hall in Tysons, $44-$109

Modern Calligraphy for Beginners: Thurs., Port City Brewing Co. in Alexandria, $70

Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival: April 25 to May 4, Winchester

Arlington Festival of the Arts: Sat. and Sun., 3140 Washington Blvd in Arlington, free

Arlington Bunny Hop 5K: Sat., starts at Clarendon United Methodist Church, free to $50

MV Big Flea: Sat., 8:30 a.m., Mount Vernon Recreation Center in Alexandria, free (or enter early at 7:30 a.m. for $10)

Independent Bookstore Day at Old Town Books: Sat., 9-5 p.m., Alexandria, free

Alexandria Art Show and Craft Spring Fair: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., John Carlyle Square Park in Alexandria, free

Purcellville Music and Arts Festival: Sat., noon to 7 p.m., Purcellville Music and Arts Festival, free

Virginia Historic Garden Week: April 26 to May 3 (includes Old Town Alexandria)

PNC Alexandria Half (formerly known as The Parkway Classic): Sun., Old Town Alexandria, $20-$115

Earth Day Every Day: Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Langston Boulevard in Arlington, free

