Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Brent Faiyaz to Headline Broccoli City Festival — See the Full Lineup

Broccoli City Festival announced on Friday the performers who will take the stage at the popular two-day music and lifestyle event this July.

Lil Uzi Vert and Jazmine Sullivan will headline the first day of the festival on Saturday, July 15 at the RFK Festival Grounds. They will be joined by Ice Spice, City Girls, Saucy Santana, Mariah the Scientist and others.

Brent Faiyaz will headline on Sunday, July 16. Chloe Bailey, Coco Jones, Kodak Black and Glorilla are also scheduled to perform.

D.C.-based musicians who will be featured include Fat Trel, LARussel and Tre' Amani.

Backyard Band, Uncalled For Band (UCB), Total Control Band (TCB) and other groups will participate in a Battle of the Bands throughout the two days.

“This year’s lineup continues our tradition of celebrating culture in the DMV, both nationally and locally. We want to continue highlighting those who continue to play a role in driving progress in Black communities,” Brandon McEachern, co-founder of Broccoli City Festival, said in a statement. “Our goal is to always create a dope cultural experience and highlight a diverse group of artists who are taking Black music to new heights, and I’m proud of how it’s come together.”

General admission tickets and VIP passes are now available for purchase online.

