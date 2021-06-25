Lil Baby, Snoh Aalegra to Perform at DC's Broccoli City Festival

Lil Baby, Snoh Aalegra, Moneybagg Yo and more are headed to Washington, D.C., in October for the Broccoli City Festival.
Lucky Daye, Rubi Rose, Justin Skye, Soulection and more artists are also on the lineup.
Broccoli City is set for Oct. 2, 2021. It’s a one-day, all ages festival homegrown right in D.C.
Organizers say Broccoli City will be the “best one yet,” with a pop-up marketplace, carnival, DJ tent and more.
General admission and VIP tickets go on sale Friday.