LEGO Discovery Center Washington, DC to open in August

Get ready to build some memories.

The LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. announced it will open its newest theme park in Springfield, Virginia, in August.

After a ribbon cutting on Aug. 9, the LEGO center will to the public fully on Monday, Aug. 14.

Big LEGO fans can check out tickets for the grand opening week, called “First to Play Days.” Tickets cost $28.99 per person and will go on sale Thursday, June 15 (LEGO says you can get a presale code by signing up for their newsletter).

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. recommends picking up tickets in advance of every visit.

LEGO’s newest theme attraction in the Springfield Town Center is putting the pieces together for a 32,000-square-foot playground for locals and visitors with kids aged 2 to 12.

“We are truly bringing LEGO experiences to life at our new Center! Children will be able to let their imagination and creativity run wild in each of our unique and immersive zones,” General Manager Therese Alvich said in a press release.

Zones include a DUPLO Park, Make Your Minifigure station, the Imagination Express train ride through an oversized LEGO world, a café and a 4D cinema.

Master Model Builder Andrew Litterst is leading the team building the new center after winning a competition earlier this year.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.