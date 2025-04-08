Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme unveils new Easter-themed donut collection: See what's new

One fan-favorite flavor is returning.

By Sanjesh Singh

Krispy Kreme
It's an early Easter for fans of donuts.

Krispy Kreme on Monday unveiled its newest assortment of Easter-themed donuts, featuring three new flavors and one fan favorite that is returning.

The first newcomer is a "Bunny Basket" donut, which is based on Krispy Kreme's original glazed flavor, dipped in chocolate icing, decorated with chocolate flavored buttercream and topped with a confectionery bunny.

Next is the "Marshmallow" bunny donut. This is an unglazed donut, filled with marshmallow creme, dipped in pastel yellow icing and topped with a bunny face and confectionery ears.

The last new flavor is the "Bouncing Bunny" donut. This is also original glazed, dipped in pastel blue icing and sprinkles and topped with a bouncing bunny.

Returning is the strawberry iced donut with sprinkles.

“We’re passing on the eggs this Easter and instead hopping into the holiday with all-new bunny-themed doughnuts that are almost too cute to eat. Almost!" Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief growth officer, said in a release. "And … you don’t have to hunt for these doughnuts; just hop to a Krispy Kreme shop near you."

The collection comes in a custom Easter dozens box, or they can be purchased individually.

Easter this year is set for Sunday, April 20.

