Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen doughnuts for 13 cents on Friday the 13th

Here’s how to score the delicious deal on what the chain is calling “Lucky Friday.”

By Joseph Lamour | TODAY

Krispy Kreme doughnuts
Philip Toscano/PA Images via Getty Images

Some souls might find today a spooky date, but it’s actually a doughnut lover’s lucky day.

Today, Sept. 13 — aka Friday the 13th — Krispy Kreme is offering a super deal for a superstitious occasion. For just 13 cents, customers can score themselves a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen or 16-count Minis at regular price.

The deal — which the doughnut chain is calling “Lucky Friday” — is available at participating Krispy Kreme shops and has a limit of one dozen per customer for in-shop, online pickup or delivery orders through the Krispy Kreme app or website. To secure the deal, use promo code “13.”

To see which Krispy Kreme shops are participating or to get more information about this promotion, folks can visit Krispy Kreme’s deal page.

This purveyor of deep-fried and frosted deliciousness isn’t the only chain offering a spooktacular deal this Friday the 13th. Wendy’s is offering two in-app deals for rewards members for the occult occasion.

Every Friday through the end of 2024, Wendy’s rewards members can get a free order of Hot & Crispy Fries in any size with any in-app purchase.

They can also score a small Frosty treat for $1 through the end of the month, and the offer can be used repeatedly.

Just think: With two short trips today, you can have yourself a spread of discounted desserts and free fries — even if a black cat crosses your path.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

