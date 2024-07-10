Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen doughnuts for 87 cents — but only for one day

On this iconic doughnuttery’s birthday, you get the gift.

On July 9, Krispy Kreme announced it would be celebrating 87 years of its cascading waterfalls of doughnut glaze by offering an 87-cent Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen at regular price. The deal is available for one day only: Friday, July 12.

“Treating our fans on our birthday is a long-time tradition,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer, in a press release. “A dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for just 87 cents when you buy any dozen is a sweet way for us to thank our fans who have kept us going all these years.”

The one-day-only sale this Friday is limited to two dozen doughnuts total when purchased in-shop and via drive-thru. Folks who purchase online using the code “BDAY” are limited to one dozen when purchased online for pickup or delivery at participating shops across the U.S. while supplies last.

Delightful enough to please the palate of pop prince Justin Bieber, Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph, who started by selling his doughnuts to grocery stores — that is, until people passing by his bakery asked for his doughnuts directly from the source. After Vernon cut a hole in an outside wall and began selling doughnuts to customers on the sidewalk, the rest was history.

This isn’t the first time Krispy Kreme has celebrated its birthday by letting its trademark assembly line of deep fried joy to its customers. In 2023, it celebrated its 86th birthday by offering a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for — you guessed it — 86 cents. Krispy Kreme is also known for its frequent freebies and discounts, including during Leap Day, World Kindness Day, April Fools' Day and more.

