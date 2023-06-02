Janelle Monáe Talks About ‘Age of Pleasure,' Performing at The Anthem

Musician and actor Janelle Monáe has a new album, and she spoke with News4's Tony Perkins about the importance of its release during Pride Month.

Monáe stopped by Majic 102.3 on Thursday (plus videos posted to Twitter show she threw a listening party in D.C. that night). She said she’s in “The Age of Pleasure,” which is the name of her album.

“I’ve had my age of anxiety, I’ve been in the age of confusion, but right now — I don’t know if you can feel it — but a lot of people are yearning to have experiences with the people that they love and tap in to the highest, best version of themselves,” she said.

Monáe said she’s learned to make sure her own voices is “the loudest voice that I hear,” amid the noise of praise and criticism.

“I have to really be attuned with who I am and what I think about myself. And so I think that has opened up a different level of happiness and joy that I can always access,” she said.

“The Age of Pleasure” tour is set to come to The Anthem on Sept. 24. She said she likes the intimacy of the venue and wants to “mirror the experience that created the album,” making music with and for friends.

Monáe called for action against bills that limit the rights of transgender people.

“You respond by fighting back, by speaking against, standing with our trans community, my siblings. As a nonbinary, queer, pansexual person, I am proud to be in this community,” she said. “I will never sit back and be silent about the injustices that are happening against our trans community.”

She linked anti-trans bills to book bans and restrictions on teaching Black history.

“They’re trying to erase our history, which is American history. If we’re erasing history, how are we supposed to correct the mistakes that the past has made and create a better future?” she said.

“The Age of Pleasure” will be released on June 9.