‘Jagged Little Pill,' ‘Cats,' ‘Aladdin' Among Broadway Shows Headed to DC's National Theatre

By Juliana Valencia, News4 Reporter and Sophia Barnes

The National Theatre has announced the Broadway shows it's bringing to Washington, D.C., for the theater’s 2022-2023 season, including “Cats,” “Jagged Little Pill,” "Aladdin" and more.

Here are the shows you can look forward to:

  • “Six,” a musical that turns Henry VIII’s wives into pop princesses, opens in July.
  • “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” opens in October 2022.
  • “Chicago,” celebrating its 25th anniversary, opens Nov. 15, 2022.
  • Holiday classic “A Christmas Carole” opens Nov. 29, 2022.
  • “Cats,” among the longest-running shows on Broadway, opens January 2023.
  • “Jagged Little Pill,” the show inspired by Alanis Morissette’s hit album, opens in March 2023.
  • An updated production of “My Fair Lady” opens April 6, 2023.
  • Disney’s musical “Aladdin” opens in April 2023.
  • “Beetlejuice,” an adaptation of Tim Burton’s enduring film, opens in May 2023.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but National Theatre says you can subscribe to get early access.

You can see “Six,” “Tina,” “A Christmas Carole” “Chicago,” “Jagged Little Pill,” “Aladdin” and “Beetlejuice” with the season subscription. “Cats” and “My Fair Lady” are considered add-on shows. Here’s more information.

