J. Lo, Troye Sivan, RuPaul and Trisha Paytas to perform at World Pride Music Festival

Jennifer Lopez, Troye Sivan, RuPaul and social media influencer Trisha Paytas are some of the more than 30 artists set to perform in D.C. this June for the World Pride Music Festival.

The two-day festival featuring three stages of music will celebrate the DMV and global LGBTQIA+ communities at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus on June 6 and 7.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Galantis, Grimes, Kim Petras, Paris Hilton, SOFI TUKKER, Rita Ora, Raye and Coco & Breezy. Zedd will perform a special closing set.

Tickets to the weekend music festival cost $209. You can sign up for the waitlist on the festival's website to get access to ticket sales on Thursday. The general sale is set to begin Friday (Presale tickets for the festival are sold out). The festival is only for people 18 or older.

This music festival celebrates the first time WorldPride comes to the nation's capital, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Capital Pride.

Capital Pride is still set to bring back its free festival and concert that draws big crowds to Pennsylvania Avenue and downtown D.C. every year. The WorldPride Street Festival is scheduled for June 7-8, and we'll share info on the lineup when we hear details.

The WorldPride LGBTQIA+ pride parade is scheduled for June 7, the same weekend as the festivals.

