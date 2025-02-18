Things to Do DC

J. Lo, Troye Sivan, RuPaul and Trisha Paytas to perform at World Pride Music Festival

Galantis, Grimes, Kim Petras, Paris Hilton, Rita Ora, Raye and Coco & Breezy are also set to perform at the World Pride Music Festival on June 6 and 7, 2025

By Jennifer Igbonoba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jennifer Lopez, Troye Sivan, RuPaul and social media influencer Trisha Paytas are some of the more than 30 artists set to perform in D.C. this June for the World Pride Music Festival.

The two-day festival featuring three stages of music will celebrate the DMV and global LGBTQIA+ communities at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus on June 6 and 7.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Galantis, Grimes, Kim Petras, Paris Hilton, SOFI TUKKER, Rita Ora, Raye and Coco & Breezy. Zedd will perform a special closing set.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Tickets to the weekend music festival cost $209. You can sign up for the waitlist on the festival's website to get access to ticket sales on Thursday. The general sale is set to begin Friday (Presale tickets for the festival are sold out). The festival is only for people 18 or older.

This music festival celebrates the first time WorldPride comes to the nation's capital, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Capital Pride.

Capital Pride is still set to bring back its free festival and concert that draws big crowds to Pennsylvania Avenue and downtown D.C. every year. The WorldPride Street Festival is scheduled for June 7-8, and we'll share info on the lineup when we hear details.

The Scene

The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

The Scene 22 hours ago

Is it Presidents Day, President's Day or Presidents' Day?

Things to Do DC Feb 17

List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Feb. 17-23

The WorldPride LGBTQIA+ pride parade is scheduled for June 7, the same weekend as the festivals.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.

This article tagged under:

Things to Do DCPride MonthCapital Pride
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us