Deals

It's Fry Day! Here's Where You Can Grab Free or Discounted French Fries

Restaurants across the country are celebrating the holiday with free and discounted fries

By Kaamil Jones

McDonald's
Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images

It's Wednesday, but it's National Fry Day! The faux national holiday returns with deals at several national chains on July 13, 2022.

McDonald's 🍟

Fans of the "golden arches" can snag a free large fry when they download the mobile app, no purchase is necessary.

When: July 13

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wendy's 🍟

A crowd favorite, Wendy's, is offering free any-sized fry with the purchase of any mobile order.

When: July 13

The Scene

The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Things to Do DC 27 mins ago

Freebies, Deals, Specials for National Ice Cream Day in the DC Area

High-Wheel Bike Race 19 hours ago

High-Wheel Bike Race Rolls Through Frederick

Checkers and Rally's 🍟

National Fry Day lands on a Wednesday this year but the team at Checkers' and Rally's want to change that.

The team wants people to sign a petition to make National Fry Day land on Fridays so they're offering free fries when you sign the petition.

When: July 13

Burger King 🍟

BK is offering it's Royal Perks members free chicken fries with any purchase $3 or more.

When: July 13

This article tagged under:

DealsMcDonald’scheckersWendy'sNational Fry Day
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us