Ina Garten says to never bring these 2 things to a dinner party

Be a good guest and leave these items at home.

By Drew Weisholtz | TODAY

Hosting a dinner party can be stressful, but don’t forget about the recipe for being a good guest at one.

Yes, Ina Garten is sharing some words of wisdom about what not to do when attending a dinner party.

During her live Sunday Sitdown with TODAY’s Willie Geist on May 19, the pair got into the importance of not bringing “a gift that messes with the plan of the evening,” according to Willie.

“In other words, don’t show up with chips and guac to a dinner party,” he added, before asking the Barefoot Contessa herself for an alternative, which prompted her advice about what to avoid bringing as a gift.

“There are two things that I don’t think you should ever bring to a dinner party, and they’re so common, is something that the host feels like they should serve. I mean, starting with, like, Jell-O salad,” she said, drawing laughter from Willie and the audience.

“What are you going to do with that?”

Garten, who has already appeared on two previous Sunday Sitdowns with Willie, then added the second no-no.

“And don’t ever bring flowers that aren’t in a vase,” she continued.

“Oh, that’s the worst!” exclaimed Willie.

“You’re there. You’re like, everyone’s arriving and then all of a sudden, you’ve got these flowers and you have to figure out what to do.”

Garten, of course, knows of what she speaks, having stopped by TODAY in 2022 to demonstrate the proper way to set a table for a dinner party, while noting the event doesn’t necessarily need to be a big production.

“The first thing about a dinner party is it can be four people. It doesn’t have to be 12; it’s overwhelming, even for me,” she said.

Willie and Garten also have a friendship that extends beyond TODAY. In fact, he and his wife, Christina, joined Garten and her husband, Jeffrey, on Garten’s dinner party series, “Be My Guest,” in 2022.

“It was just a perfect day. Almost a perfect day,” he said while guest-hosting TODAY with Hoda & Jenna afterward.

