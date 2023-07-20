It's a “Barbie” world!

After months of anticipation and brand collaborations for the record books (Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse Airbnb or pink Burger King, anyone?), Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie is set to hit theaters this week — and D.C. is ready for it.

Nearly sold-out showtimes on Thursday and Friday, Barbie parties, bubblegum-hued drag brunches and pink drinks can be found throughout the D.C. area.

Everything's set for your pink Malibu dreams to come true this weekend. Here's where to enjoy "Barbie" movie madness inside or outside the theater.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Come on, Barbie, let's go party around DC

NoMa’s Wunder Garten is serving as the "Barbie" movie’s official D.C. party stop. The Barbie Parties run all month long — but everyone wants to visit the dream house, so grab (free) tickets soon.

Life in plastic, it's fantastic at the Barbie Pond at Avenue Q — it is decked out with disco dream house vibes (Just as the mysterious "Ken" behind it all promised).

DC9 is going all in on Barbenheimer fever, referring to how two of summer's biggest blockbusters, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," premiering at the same time. The Northwest bar is calling “all Barbie girls and WWII dads” to a dance party with specials for anyone in costume (Fri.).

Barbie dolls on display at the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum (Courtesy of the Air & Space Museum)

Even the Air & Space Museum is RSVPing “yes” to the Barbie bash. Four astronaut dolls — including one that actually went to the International Space Station — are on display at the Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly (which also happens to be where “Oppenheimer” fans can see the Enola Gay plane).

🍹 And pink drinks aren’t just for cherry blossom season anymore!

The boozy Barbie tea party from McClellan's Retreat’s Barbie Dream Bar menu looks like a fun time for three or four friends.

Immigrant Food has two Barbiecore mules on the menu. Newly-painted-pink Ghostburger has a “Barbie Girl” burger on the menu. We also spotted specials at Estuary and the Summit Rooftop at D.C.’s Conrad Hotel and Taco Rock in Arlington.

And rooftop bars Wilson Hardware in Arlington and Lucha Rosa in D.C. are always pretty in pink. JOY by Seven Reasons' florals, hot pink touches and sunset-colored drinks make it a spot in Maryland for Barbies, Skippers and Kens to grab brunch.

And if you want to get outside, the Lotus and Water Lily Festival is filled with pink blooms at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Northeast D.C.

More sparkling 'Barbie' events:

A version of this article first appeared in The Weekend Scene newsletter. Subscribe to the newsletter to get our best weekend picks delivered to your inbox every Wednesday.