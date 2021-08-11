Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Opens in DC

Now open in D.C., the art exhibit “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” lets guests walk among the sunflowers and starry nights of the Dutch master's paintings.

The 360-degree, panoramic projection of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous and lesser known paintings includes modern classical music and an optional virtual reality interactive called “A Day in the Life of the Artist.” The VR component lets viewers walk alongside a virtual Van Gogh himself near his home in Arles, France.

The exhibit is on Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast D.C. Face masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged. Disposable eye masks are provided during the virtual reality experience.

Prices start at $39.90 for adults and $19.90 for children. Tickets for events with similar names such as “Van Gogh: The Immersive Exhibition,” which is not visiting D.C., are also on sale, so be sure to read the event name and description carefully.

Washington is the fifth stop in the United States for “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.” The exhibition is touring cities including London, Naples and Beijing.

Go here for more information.