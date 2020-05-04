In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, many mothers are juggling more than ever before. Some are working a full-time job, homeschooling school-aged children, maintaining the home and other daily tasks without a break.

Therefore it's all the more important to show how thankful you are for the moms in your life.

If your Mother's Day traditions consisted of going out for brunch or driving over to grandma's house, this year will undoubtedly look a little different. But that doesn't mean you can't still show mom how much you care and how much you appreciate her!

Mother's Day is on May 10. While nothing can replace spending quality time together, here are some ideas to make her day a little more special.

Create a Homemade Card

Whether or not you're able to spend Mother's Day with your family this year, a homemade card is a great way to let Mom know you're thinking about her. Learn how to make an easy pop-out card for your mom, complete with the perfect Mother's Day message.

You don't need to spend a lot of money to put a smile on her face. A simple card with your handwritten love and admiration will do the trick.

What You'll Need:

Construction paper or cardstock

Scissors

Glue stick

Pencil and pens

Stickers or any other embellishments you want to use (optional)

Follow the tutorial above for detailed instructions on how to make a pop-out card for your mom.

For more DIY gift ideas, head to mybluprint.com

Cook for Her

Do you know what's even better than going out to brunch? Having breakfast in bed, of course.

Let mom get some much-needed sleep and bring her her breakfast when she's ready. Make it extra fancy by putting it on a tray with a flower and her beverage of choice. A hot cup of coffee or mimosa are a safe bet.

As for the actual food, a frittata is an easy dish that you can make with ingredients you have on hand.

Try this Oven-Baked Frittata recipe from bluprint.com

What You'll Need:

3 ounces cubed pancetta or chopped bacon

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups chopped asparagus

½ cup chopped red onion

6 large eggs

¼ cup heavy cream

1 cup small cherry tomatoes

½ cup feta cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

Pro Tip: For a vegetarian version, leave out the pancetta. If you want to go meat-heavy, add chopped, cooked breakfast sausage to the mix.

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350 F. Lightly grease a 9-10" pie plate and set aside.

2. In a large skillet, combine pancetta and olive oil. Cook over medium heat for 3-5 minutes, until browned. Add in the asparagus and onion and cook for 3-4 more minutes, until vegetables just begin to become tender. Remove from heat and transfer vegetables into prepared pie plate.

3. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and heavy cream until well-combined. Pour over vegetables in pie plate.

4. Arrange and sprinkle feta cheese generously over the top of the egg mixture.

5. Gently arrange tomatoes in the egg mixture. Smaller tomatoes are better than large ones for this dish, though you can always chop large tomatoes and arrange just like the small ones.

6. Bake for approximately 30 minutes, until the frittata is lightly browned around the edges and set in the center.

7. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving, but serve warm.

Bake for Her

If mom doesn't live in your household but is within driving distance, you can leave a homemade coffee cake at her doorstep.

The Los Angeles Unified School District tweeted a photo of the original recipe for their legendary coffee cake which was served at public schools around Los Angeles. Jeremy Berg decided to give it a try and see if it tasted the same as it did when he was a wee lad in the district.

What You'll Need:

2 ½ cups baker's flour

cups baker's flour 1 cup brown sugar (packed)

½ cup + 1 tbsp. granulated sugar

cup + 1 tbsp. granulated sugar 1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. nutmeg

3/4 cup salad oil

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1 large egg

1 cup buttermilk

Follow the tutorial above for detailed instructions on how to make the legendary Los Angeles Unified School District coffee cake.

Mother’s Day in the United States got its start in 1908 with one mom in West Virginia. Now, millions of moms across the country are honored, bringing in billions of dollars to the economy.

Send Her a Gift

If you need some gift suggestions, here are our editor's picks. Note that these are not sponsored and NBC does not receive any commission on your purchases.

Flowers

Costco has 50 stems of roses for $39.99 including shipping & handling. Be sure to order by May 5 by 11:59 p.m. PST for the last available delivery date of May 8th

UrbanStems unique bouquets and curated gifts are $55 - $175. Enter the delivery address to see what's available for delivery by Mother's Day

Jewelry

Stacking Name Rings $34.40 - $38.40 depending on the material. Gift her a ring for each child so she can proudly wear their names on her finger

Birthstone Stacking Rings $20.80 - $24 depending on which cubic zirconia stones you choose. You can choose one dainty ring for each child or grandchild

Jewelry Subscription Box $99 for a 3-month subscription. 6 month and 12-month subscriptions are also available. Mother's Day is just one day a year but this gift will treat her to a new surprise in the mail on more than one occasion

Photo gifts

Personalized Photo Calendar by Minted $29 - $39 depending on size. Choose rush shipping by May 5 at 3 p.m. PT for delivery on May 8

Pix-Star 15 Inch Wi-Fi Cloud Digital Photo Frame $154.99 - $199.99 depending on the size; available on Amazon Prime. While being a bit of an investment, this frame is a great gift for mom or grandma as you can easily email photos to the frame and they automatically show up. Anybody that you share the frame specific email address with can email pictures to it, making it a great gift to go in on with your siblings.

DIY gifts

MindWare Paint Your Own Porcelain Bowl $7.99 at your local Target store -The kids can paint this bowl in time for her cereal on Mother's Day

Diamond Painting Beach by Number Kit $15.99 on Amazon Prime - send mom this fun activity to do while in quarantine

Practical gifts

HelloFresh Meal Delivery Plan - $60.93 - $126.83 depending on which meal plan you order. Mom will surely appreciate the convenience of pre-planned meals and less trips to the grocery store. The gift card will arrive in her inbox!

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum - $229.99 on BestBuy.com & they price match if you find a better deal elsewhere. Give mom one less thing to worry about with a robot vacuum that will keep the floors constantly clean. Most stores are offering curbside pickup

Do Something Together... Virtually