Hip hop is turning 50. Here's how to get down in the DC area

The story of hip hop started 50 years ago in the Bronx — legend goes, at a teenager’s back-to-school party in an apartment rec room on Aug. 11, 1973.

Hip hop’s 50th birthday is ready to make an entrance in D.C., so back on up.

Get down with the DMV’s ‘rich legacy’

Local pioneers Oddisee (plus his live band, Good Company), DJ Kool, ADÉ and Nonchalant are just a few artists set to perform live at The Lincoln Theatre for DMV Hip-Hop 50 — and money ain’t a thing, you just have to reserve a ticket on Eventbrite. We hear that over about three hours, performers will drop their best hits and honor fallen greats.

Arts nonprofit Words Beats & Life is behind The Lincoln Theatre show — they’re also throwing a block party in Chinatown (Thu., Chinatown Park, free) plus a live graffiti and paint jam (Sun., The Bridge Spot in Southeast, free).

“Our events not only pay tribute to the rich legacy of DC, MD, and VA artists and their invaluable contributions to hip-hop, but they also provide a nurturing space for emerging artists to forge their own paths,” founding executive director Mazi Mutafa said in a release.

Pro tip: WBL hosts cool events all the time — and many cater to youth. Hip-Hop Tea Party Experience, anyone?

Where can I kick it?

🎤 The National Hip Hop Museum near Howard University recently opened a golden anniversary exhibit.

🎤 Herstory: A DMV Hip-Hop Love Story (Thu., Busboys and Poets 450K, $5 suggested donation)

🎤 True School Hip Hop 50th Party (Fri., Wild Days @ Eaton Hotel in Northwest, $20+)

🎤 Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50 Tour (8/17, Wolf Trap, $48)

For the next-gen fans

“Hip Hop Don’t Stop” is Lori Nelson Lee’s third children’s book, telling a story that inspires creative thought and the expression of the mind. News4’s Jummy Olabanji spoke with the author.

