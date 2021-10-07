Here's Where to Celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month in the DC Area

October marks LGBTQ+ History Month. Here are some key dates for events and celebrations if you’re looking to celebrate your pride and history around the D.C. area.

Washington, D.C.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Drag Underground

When: Friday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Dupont Underground, 19 Dupont Circle NW

Ahead of National Coming Out Day, which occurs Oct. 11, go see three renowned D.C. drag queens — Shi-Queeta-Lee Sasha Sanchez, Druex Sidora Molasses, and Cake — at Dupont Underground. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for students, seniors and military members. The event is 18+ unless a minor is accompanied by a parent or guardian. All attendees must present proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test.

National Coming Out Day at The Wharf

When: Monday, Oct. 11, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: The Wharf, Wharf Street SW

Celebrate National Coming Out Day with specials at shops and restaurants on The Wharf. Several spots, including Kirwan's Irish Pub, Mi Vida, Officina and Pearl Street Warehouse, are offering pride-themed cocktails. Politics & Prose is featuring an LGBTQ+ book display. You can also find pride-themed yoga and spinning classes.

Colorful Fest

When: Sunday, Oct. 17, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: 15th Street NW between P & Q streets

Check out the first annual Colorful Fest, featuring a street fair and block party with entertainment, art, food and much more. The fair is free, but tickets are required for the block party, with a suggested donation of $5. The block party is 21+ only and requires proof of vaccination.

17th Street High Heel Race

When: Tuesday, Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: 17th Street, between P and S streets NW, east of Dupont Circle

Hosted by the city on the Tuesday before Halloween, this popular and unique event features hundreds of drag queens in a race down 17th Street, extravagant outfits, Halloween costumes and all. The race is preceded by a parade and entertainment, all of which are free to attend.

For more Pride History Month events in D.C., go to the Capital Pride Alliance’s year-round community calendar.

Maryland

Baltimore is celebrating Black pride with planned events all month, including drag brunches, queer concerts, pride parties, expert panels and much more.

Capping the month of festivities is the first-ever Stonewall International Poetry Slam, a weeklong affair featuring more than 20 events and a poetry slam for queer people with $8,000+ in prizes.

A comprehensive list of Black pride events taking place in Baltimore throughout October can be found here.

Virginia

In Arlington, enjoy an LGBTQ+ Community Brunch on Saturday, Oct. 16 or a happy hour Halloween party on Oct. 31, both at Freddie's Beach Bar & Restaurant.

Virginia Tech is hosting a number of virtual conversations with prominent LGBTQ+ authors.

A comprehensive guide to October pride events in Virginia can be found here.