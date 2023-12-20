Hello, 2024! New Year's Eve fireworks, shows, parties and more in the DC area

We're in the home stretch of 2023, and that means it's time to make your plans for New Year's Eve.

Now, we know that New Year's Eve is cold and can feel like the most expensive night of the year to go out. But we'll only get to kick it up for the roaring 2020s once!

Glitzy, all-inclusive parties are a one-transaction ticket to a fun time, and we love a good dance party. And it's always worth a trip out to see a great concert or a hilarious comedian!

Whatever your New Year's vibe is, you'll find better deals if you snag tickets and reservations early.

3...2...1.... Here are our picks for New Year's Eve 2023 in D.C., Maryland and Virginia!

Note: We've sorted each category from cheapest to most expensive (before fees) to help you get a head start on your money resolutions! Prices reflect the day we published this article.

New Year's Fireworks in the DC area

Alexandria is the place to be if you want a front-row seat to New Year's Eve fireworks at midnight around the Beltway. Or if you want fireworks early!

Two fireworks shows will light up the skies over Old Town this year: One at 6 p.m. and another at midnight.

Old Town Alexandria’s fireworks will fire from Waterfront Park starting at midnight, popping over the Potomac River. The best places to see the fireworks are from waterfront restaurants; riverside parks between Oronoco Bay and Jones Point and the First Night Alexandria festivities.

Here are the recommended viewing locations, courtesy of Visit Alexandria:

Your other DMV options for midnight fireworks are Annapolis, Maryland and WinterFest at Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia. Merriweather Symphony of Lights will host fireworks at 7 p.m.; tickets are required. They cost $15 for people over the age of 4.

You can also go to National Harbor on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 5:30 p.m. for fireworks and the last tree lighting of the season.

First Night Alexandria

📍 Various indoor venues around Old Town

💲 Up to $50

🔗 Details

A host of Alexandria institutions, from museums to churches to hotels, will open their doors for dance parties, activities, live music and more. The party starts at 2 p.m. and goes until midnight, with a short pause for the family-friendly 6 p.m. fireworks show.

From 4-6 p.m., there will be an outdoor pre-fireworks block party with a live DJ, dancing, demonstrations and giveaways to hype everyone up for the early fireworks show.

Heads up: This event is known to sell out on the early side! Prices are based on each guest's age, and there are two tiers: FNA Matinee for access from 2-6 p.m. and FNA All-Access for activities until the end of the night.

New Year's Eve concerts

Oh He Dead New Years Rockin’ Eve

📍 Union Stage (The Wharf in Southwest D.C.)

💲 $35-$60

🔗 Details

Known for putting on a great live show, the D.C.-based indie soul and totally infectious group just wrapped up a tour promoting their sophomore album, “Pretty.” Modern go-go greats Mambo Sauce will open.

White Ford Bronco

📍 The Lincoln Theatre (Northwest D.C.)

💲 Tickets are $55 each

🔗 Details

The ‘90s cover band makes every show a blast with the energy, sound and range of classics that get the crowd going.

The Lincoln Theatre is a seated venue, and seating for this show is first come, first served. Tickets include a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

emmet swimming

📍 The Atlantis (Northwest D.C.)

💲 $55

🔗 Details

The rock band born at George Mason University in 1991 headlines The Atlantis’ first New Year’s Eve show. The band says their friends from Fairfax, ebo, will open, and promises special guests.

New Year's Eve comedy shows

New Year’s Eve Showcase

📍 Hotbed Comedy Club (2477 18th Street NW, Washington, D.C.)

💲 $25

🔗 Details

Doors open at 9:10 p.m. for this comedy showcase in Adams Morgan. After the show, head to the upstairs bar to toast to midnight with a DJ.

Martin Amini and Friends Comedy Show

📍 Room 808 (808 Upshur St. NW, Washington, D.C.)

💲 $30

🔗 Details

Silver Spring native Martin Amini headlines this early show at this BYOB venue in Petworth. The 90-minute show is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Adam Conover

📍 Arlington Drafthouse (2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington, Virginia)

💲 $38

🔗 Details

He’s known for “Adam Ruins Everything,” but that probably won’t apply to your New Year’s Eve? Adam Conover is bringing his standup to Arlington Drafthouse for five shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of New Year’s weekend.

There will be two shows on New Year’s Eve, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The late show includes a champagne toast and a broadcast of the ball drop.

Food and drinks are available, but there are no minimums.

Felonious Munk

📍 The Comedy Loft Of DC (1523 22nd St NW)

💲 $35-$45

🔗 Details

Felonious Munk caps three nights in D.C. with a New Year’s Eve show.

General admission seating is first come, first served, so come early if you’re in a large group. The Comedy Loft has a two-item food and beverage minimum. This show is 18+.

New Year's Eve dance parties

The Taylor Party presents The Last Great American Dance Party

📍 The Anthem (The Wharf in Southwest D.C.)

💲 $35 in advance, $45 day of show

🔗 Details

It was Taylor Swift’s year, so why shouldn’t it be Taylor Swift’s New Year’s Eve? This Swiftie-approved celebration will have friendship bracelet giveaways, a photobooth, themed cocktails and an Eras costume contest with prizes worth $250-$1,000 and, of course, all the songs so Taylor lovers can shake it off… 2023 that, is.

There will be a complimentary champagne toast for the first midnights of our new era.

Gimme Gimme Disco: A Dance Party Inspired by ABBA

📍 9:30 Club in Northwest D.C.

💲 $55

🔗 Details

Break out your most glittery disco outfit, dancing queens. The 9:30 Club’s NYE party includes a free champagne toast to kick things up at midnight.

BTW: The Howard Theatre is also hosting a disco ABBA dance party for New Year’s Eve.

New Year's Eve at Thompson Hotel Navy Yard DC

📍 221 Tingey St SE, Washington, D.C.

💲 $55-$75

🔗 Details

Take in 360-degree views over Navy Yard with a DJ playing top hits starting at 9 p.m. Tickets include a complimentary midnight toast. The dress code is stylist semi-formal.

All-inclusive New Year's Eve bashes

The Roaring 20’s

📍 The Mayflower Club (1223 Connecticut Avenue Northwest Washington, D.C.)

💲 $95-$115

🔗 Details

Mayflower's Roaring 20's celebration includes an open bar from 8-11 p.m., passed hors d’oeuvres, a dessert bar, Gatsby-inspired favors and a countdown alongside Times Square.

Fire & Ice New Year's Eve

📍 Smokecraft Modern Barbecue in Arlington

💲 $100-$175

🔗 Details

The barbecue joint in Clarendon will ring in the new year with an open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight, BBQ, passed hors d’oeuvres, party favors and a midnight champagne toast.

Cirque du 2024 International Global Gala

📍 Omni Shoreham Hotel (2500 Calvert Street Northwest Washington, D.C.)

💲 $114-$299

🔗 Details

For a glam, open bar party that goes until 2 a.m., check out the circus-themed gala at the historic Omni Shoreham Hotel in Woodley Park. Roam four ballrooms with live bands, DJs, roaming entertainers, international performances until a huge balloon drop at midnight.

The VIP options include dinner. General admission doors open at 10:30 p.m. and those tickets include a dessert bar. The dress code is black tie preferred, or cocktail dresses, the organizers say.

Big Night DC

📍 Gaylord National Resort & Hotel

💲 $139.99 and up

🔗 Details

With a deep lineup of live entertainment, full open bar until 2 a.m. and multiple rooms of fun, this is sure to be a memorable night (take pictures to be sure!). Several ticket tiers have sold out, so get up to speed if you’re ready to live it up at National Harbor.

