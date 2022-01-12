restaurants

Greenbar Brings New Healthy Take Out Option to Prince George's County

“We wanted to make healthy food accessible to everyone in our community,” co-founder Sharisse Barksdale-Lane said

Eating healthier in the new year just got easier in Prince George’s County with Greenbar serving up veggie-forward salads and bowls.

Residents have long complained about the county being a food desert with limited options for fresh, healthy eating.

Greenbar opened in Fort Washington, Maryland, in November with a menu including options like a grilled chicken pesto passion bowl and build-your-own salads.

It all started when a brother and sister who grew up in Prince George’s County decided they wanted to see a change.

Sharisse Barksdale-Lane got frustrated searching for healthier choices when everyone was stuck inside during the pandemic shutdown and ordering takeout.

“You have to drive 30 to 35 minutes just to get some healthy food or get a good salad,” Barksdale-Lane said. “We wanted to do something about that. We wanted to change that. We wanted to make health food accessible to everyone in our community.”  

Co-founder Brandon Barksdale says their number one mission is to bring fresh, healthier dishes to communities that need them most.

Their flagship store is at 940 E Swan Creek Road. It’s open seven days a week.

They are looking to open two additional locations in the county this year, although COVID-19 and supply chain issues have delayed them a bit.

