Goal counters, murals and free lawn signs: Caps hype fans for Ovechkin's Gr8 Chase

Alex Ovechkin is skating toward breaking the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring record, and the Washington Capitals are splashing murals and goal counters around the city to celebrate what they’re calling The Gr8 Chase.

The Caps captain is just eight goals shy of overtaking “The Great One” Wayne Gretzky to become the league’s top scorer of all time. Gretzky scored 894 goals during his 20-year career.

Ovechkin, sometimes called The Great 8 because of his jersey number, scored his 887th career goal Saturday against the San Jose Sharks.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The Washington Capitals announced a bunch of fan activations across D.C. and Northern Virginia to hype up "The Gr8 Cahse."

Goal counters have been placed at Capital One Arena and D.C. institutions so fans can take a picture as the number ticks closer to zero.

Inside Capital One Arena, fans can also sit on a Gr8 Chase Throne and stop by a locker room display showing off memorabilia worn by Ovechkin.

The Capitals have commissioned local artists to paint murals in two D.C. neighborhoods. Brandon Hill’s “G.O.A.T" - Gr8est of All Time in Adams Morgan and David Barr’s GR8NESS Mural near Union Market are set to be unveiled in late March.

Washington Capitals Washington Capitals

Where to find The Gr8 Chase goal counters in the D.C. area

According to the Capitals, goal counters ticking down to the record-breaking number have been placed at:

Ben’s Chili Bowl at 1213 U St. NW in Washington, D.C.

The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History on the National Mall

The Smithsonian American Art Museum and National Portrait Gallery museum store, which is near Capital One Arena

District E, a gathering spot for sports fans next to Capital One Arena. It's open to the general public.

MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia, where the Caps host practices that are open to the public

Bugsy's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar in Alexandria, Virginia

The Alexandria Visitor Center

Fans are encouraged to take pictures and share them on social media.

Free lawn signs, chances to win a signed jersey and pizza discounts for the Gr8 Chase

The Washington Capitals have a lot of ways for fans to get in on the fun. Fan activations include:

Fans are invited to share photos, videos, drawings, good luck messages and more for the team to highlight, and one participant will win a jersey signed by Ovechkin. For more info, visit Washcaps.com/GR8FANWALL

Papa Johns pizza is taking bets for when Ovechkin will break the record. Everyone who votes can get 25% off their next pizza, and anyone who picks the historic game correctly could win a meet-and-greet with Ovechkin himself.

The Caps previously announced fans can pick up free "Watching Gr8 Chase" lawn signs at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex and Capital One Arena Team Stores.

TikTok users can test out the Gr8 Face Yourself filter.

Ovechkin and the Capitals are also using the pursuit of the record to raise money for pediatric cancer research. The Capitals say they’ll match donations Ovechkin plans to make for each goal. Fans are also invited to donate to THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer.

We're all watching the #Gr8!



Show your support of the #Gr8Chase with a lawn sign, just like #OviJr, available at the Capitals Team Stores starting at 11 AM.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/5GJ31ChahU — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 11, 2025

How many games do the Capitals have left this season?

The Capitals have 15 games remaining this season. Here are their next five home games:

Tuesday, March 18, vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 20, vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 22, vs. Florida Panthers, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 30, vs. Buffalo Sabres, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 4, vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 7 p.m.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.