Georgetown Exhibit Lets Fashion Fans Walk Runway

A new fashion installation in Georgetown lets visitors learn about design and sustainable clothing — and snap some photos for social media in front of stylish backgrounds.

Inside the Wardrobe is a 20,000-square-foot art exhibit on M Street NW. Visitors can stroll through rooms with themes including the beach and a carousel near the Eiffel Tower, walk a runway, and print photos of themselves with the designs.

Photos: Go Inside the Wardrobe in Georgetown

The exhibit was designed and created by Anne Senatore, CEO of Design Foundry, a D.C. event planning company.

Design Foundry was used to setting up and tearing down installations in about 48 hours. During the pandemic, they pivoted in an effort to help workers.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“The idea was, OK, let’s create something that’s got a little more of a long-term life. Let’s give some people some work,” Senatore said. “Everybody that worked with us was unemployed; they were artists, theater people, carpenters."

The idea behind Inside the Wardrobe was to make a “fun play” on the notion that people would eventually get out of sweatpants and pajamas, and go out.

Senatore said she drew inspiration from a TIME magazine comic of a woman looking at her closet during the pandemic and seeing clothes she hadn't worn in a while.

Senatore said they aim to promote sustainable fashion through the exhibit. Many of the materials used are organic or leftover.

The clothing displayed in the space was designed and created by Jack Taylor, a costume designer. Design Foundry also partnered with ReTold Recycling, a clothing recycling company. People can buy a bag from their website and send clothing pieces through the mail, according to their website. The clothes can be directed to four locations, including thrift stores and recycling companies where they will be turned into new pieces.

Adult tickets are $28; children age four to 15 are $19; and students, seniors, and military and first responders pay $24.

There are no plans yet for doing Inside the Wardrobe again. For now, the pop-up will be open until Labor Day.

Only 25 people can enter every 15 to 25 minutes in order to maintain social distancing within the space. People have to keep their masks on during their time inside the pop-up but can take them off while taking photos, Senatore said.