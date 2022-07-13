Freebies, Deals, Specials for National Ice Cream Day in the DC Area

Sunday, July 17, is National Ice Cream Day — and plenty of local ice cream shops are dishing up deals, freebies and special treats to celebrate.

From Honeymoon Chicken's ice cream that looks like a crispy wing or thigh to free scoops at Ice Cream Jubilee, keep reading for local ways to celebrate. Also, here's the scoop on deals at natioanl chains like Whole Foods, Baskin-Robbins and Insomnia Cookies.

Freebies and Discounts for National Ice Cream Day in the D.C. Area

Here’s the Scoop

2824 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

Here’s the Scoop will be dishing out discounts on Sunday. Small cake or sugar cones will go for $4 (except for vegan flavors), and ice cream cookie sandwiches will be $1 off at this Black-owned parlor in Columbia Heights.

Founder Karin Sellers says you can keep an eye on the Here’s the Scoop Instagram for more details and specials.

Ice Cream Jubilee

301 Water Street SE, Washington, D.C.

Ice Cream Jubilee was born in Navy Yard and celebrates its birthday on National Ice Cream Day.

To mark both occasions, you can get free ice cream at their Yards Park location from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

If you’re a member of Ice Cream Jubilee’s Loyalty Club, look out for a voucher for a free scoop.

Jake’s Ice Cream

6353 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, Virginia

Get a free highlighter pen in the shape of a cone with a purchase while supplies last.

Kilwins Half Street

1250 Half St SE, Washington, D.C.

The Kilwins outpost near Nationals Park will give away a free scroop of any flavor ice cream in a dish or a cake come from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday.

Nice Cream

2831 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, Virginia

The first 50 guests that arrive can get free ice cream. The shop is set to open at 11 a.m. If you arrive later, you can look for in-store raffles.

There will also be a social media drawing, and the winner will get free ice cream for a year. Check out Nice Cream’s Facebook and Instagram for more.

Special Treats from Local Ice Cream Parlors in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Dolcezza and Colada Shop

Available at various locations

A special, limited-edition flavor spun up by Italian-style gelateria Dolcezza and colorful Cuban café Colada Shop launches on Sunday for National Ice Cream Day.

Colada Pastelito “is a collision of guava jam and flaky pastelito pastry from Colada Shop's signature Guava Pastelito and Dolcezza's cream cheese gelato,” a spokesperson said.

You can get scoops from Dolcezza stores or cookie sandwiches stuffed with Colada Pastelito at Colada Shop locations from Sunday through Labor Day. A portion of proceeds will go to Sister Song.

Honeymoon Chicken

4201 Georgia Ave NW, Washington D.C. 20011

Imagine an eight-piece bucket of fried chicken, encased in crispy crunch you pick it up, take a bite and…. It’s cold and creamy?

Michelin-approved Honeymoon Chicken has innovated ice cream bars that look curiously similar to their signature fried chicken.

The Vanilla Bourbon Honeymoon Ice Cream Bars will be available starting Sunday, July 17, at their Petworth location plus a roaming cart. The first 50 people at the cart can say “Happy National Ice Cream Day” to get a free bar. Locations will be announced on Instagram.

A single breast or wing goes for $5, or pickup an eight-piece bucket for $35.

The Dairy Godmother

2310 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria, Virginia

The special flavor of the day is a summery Pineapple Upside Down Cake — a combination of butterscotch custard, pineapple sauce drizzle and yellow cake pieces.

Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats

200 Commerce Street, Alexandria, Virginia

Goodies will offer special flavors including banana pudding, peach cobbler and chocolate covered bacon.

Mimi’s Handmade Ice Cream

Arlington Westpost (formerly Pentagon Row), 1201 S. Joyce Street, Arlington, Virginia

Get a special ice cream concoction such as the Pop Goes the Muffin ($8.99) — a heated lemon poppy muffin with lemon poppy ice cream and lemon cream drizzle — or a Loaded Oreo Parfait ($8.49).