Free and cheap things to do with kids on spring break in DC, Maryland and Virginia

It’s officially spring break for thousands of kids in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia, and you don’t need to go on vacation to spend a lot to have a memorable time.

You can also check out The Scene's list of things to do this week, including the Adams Morgan Art Walk, a free screening of “The Wild Robot” in The Yards Park on Friday, The Occoquan PEEPS Show, Earth Day fun and Easter egg hunts.

Park district and library activities

Local libraries and park districts across the DMV are great resources for activities for all ages.

The D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation has a packed schedule of free events for spring break week, ranging from a karaoke night to an all-day skate party to Easter egg hunts.

In Maryland, the Prince George’s County Library offers a Legos Creative Club, crafts and STEAM activities on their calendar. Montgomery County’s lineup of spring break weekday events includes the Wild Child Hike, a Bubbly, Fizzy and Explosive Science demo, egg hunts and more.

In Virginia, check out the Woodlands Stewardship Education Center, were the Fairfax County Park Authority will host special events through April 19 for its Spring Into Action event.

Spring break is also a great time to plan a stay-cation style outing. Here are some of our favorite ideas that are free or cheap (generally, less than $10-$12 per person).

Kayaking and Boating

Fletcher’s Boathouse in Upper Northwest and Thompson Boat Center in Georgetown are open for the season, with double kayak rentals starting at $23-$32. The Wharf Boathouse is currently open on weekends.

NOVA Parks offers Northern Virginia residents kayak rentals starting at $18 for one hour. Find more information here.

Golf with Us: Golf under $5 for kids

Kids can get out onto the green for $5 or less if they sign up for Bank of America’s Golf with Us program with Youth on Course. Find information on signing up here.

With a one-year, free membership, kids can visit thousands of courses across the country including the Rock Creek Park Golf Course, Paint Branch Golf Complex and the Burke Lake Golf Center.

Sign-ups will close once there are 75,000 memberships or on May 24, 2025.

Frying Pan Farm Park

Wander the farm to see horses, pigs, chickens, goats, turkeys, ducks, peacocks and other animals seen in farms in the early 1900s. The Herndon farm park is free to visit, and you can hop on the carousel for $4-$5. Find details here.

Capitals SkyRink at Hi-Lawn

Glide across the synthetic rink on the roof of Union Market in Northeast D.C. for $8-$14 per person. Here are details.

Smithsonian Museums and National Zoo

All of the Smithsonian Museums offer kid-oriented activities, including the American History Museum’s Wonderplace and the Discovery Stations at the Air and Space Museum.

Art-lovers of all ages will find plenty to enjoy at the Hirshhorn Museum’s colorful and playful exhibit, “Osgemeos: Endless Story.”

See your favorite Smithsonian museum or the National Zoo in a new light by participating in a kid-oriented program. You have multiple free activities to choose from on most weekdays. The calendar highlights a variety of programs, including:

Nature play at the zoo’s Bird House Classroom

Story time at the Air and Space Museum

STEM and invention activities at the American History Museum’s Spark!Lab

Pro tip: You can use the bar on the right side of the Smithsonian Event Calendar page to filter for family events.

Spring Break at President Lincoln’s Cottage

Family tours, complimentary lawn games and crafting activities will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through Friday, April 18. Bring a picnic to enjoy on the lawn of President Abraham Lincoln’s former home in the Petworth neighborhood of Northwest D.C.

Tickets cost $15 for adults or $5 for kids age 6-12. Entry is free for kids under 6, and there are discounts for military members and civil servants (including those who recently laid off). Find details here.

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Aspiring astronauts will love displays on exploring the solar system, the James Webb Space Telescope, entering the immersive Solarium with large-scale digital art using scientific footage of the sun and more.

The center in Greenbelt, Maryland, is free to visit. It’s open to the general public on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Josiah Henson Museum and Park Spring Break Family Day

The historic site will open on Wednesday, April 16, and Thursday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for interactive history lessons. Tickets cost $4 for kids and $5 for adults. Here’s more info.

The site is a former plantation property that tells the story of Josiah Henson, who was enslaved there. He inspired Harriet Beecher’s famous novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” according to Visit Montgomery.

Huntley Meadows Park

Try to spot darting tadpoles, soaring birds and other wildlife along the half-mile boardwalk over a wetland sanctuary in Fairfax County’s Alexandria area. Make sure to climb the observation deck!

Note that dogs are not allowed on the boardwalk.

Here's more information.

Gravelly Point

Pack a picnic and spend an afternoon watching planes take off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The park is just a few hundred feet from a runway and off the George Washington Memorial Parkway. Parking is available. Here are more details.

Indoor pools

Want to fast forward to summer? Indoor pools are open for good times across the DMV.

Washington, D.C. residents can use the District’s indoor pools for free as long as they create a DPR account.

Check the hours for your local pool before you go. Here’s info on pools for Montgomery County and Prince George’s County in Maryland, and Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax County, Loudoun County and Prince William County in Virginia.

