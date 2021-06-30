Fourth of July Parades, Events in the DC Area

It's the Fourth of July comeback.

From parades to concerts to fireworks shows around the D.C. area, there are many ways to celebrate Independence Day.

Here's where to find a fireworks display near you, plus how to watch the National Mall show.

Washington, D.C.

A Capitol Fourth

July 4, 8 p.m.

Watch on PBS

PBS is back with its annual Independence Day concert. The television special will feature a variety of artists and will stream a firework spectacle as well. Some of the artists include Vanessa Williams, Jimmy Buffet, Alan Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Train, Auli’I Cravalho, among others. PBS will broadcast an encore of the show at 9:30 p.m.

Capitol Hill Community Fourth of July Parade

July 4, 10 a.m.

Barracks Row, Capitol Hill, 8th St. SE

The Capitol Hill parade is back in person after being virtual last year. Visitors are expected to follow the Center for Disease Control guidelines when attending the event.

Palisades Parade and Picnic

July 4, 12 p.m.

Whitehaven Parkway

Guests can watch the parade loop around MacArthur Boulevard, Edmunds Street and Sherier Place. It will end at the Palisades Recreation Center, where guests can enjoy free hot dogs, live music, drinks and moon bounces. The Palisades Community Association does not require registration for participation in the parade; simply join the lineup at 11 a.m. at Whitehaven Parkway.

July 4th Cruise Fireworks Watch Party

July 4, 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Georgetown Harbor, 3050 K St. NW

If you like fireworks and an open bar, this event might be for you. One ticket includes a firework show, music and three hours of an open bar. Tickets range from $4,000 to $6,000 for a table that sits six people.

Maryland

Independence Day Weekend Celebration in Annapolis

July 2 through July 4

Varied Locations

Annapolis is hosting several events starting on Friday with live music starting at 7 p.m. On Saturday, there will begin at 10:30 a.m. from West Street to City Dock. On Sunday, music, food and family-friendly activities will fill the day, and a firework show at City Dock with wrap up festivities. Tickets for the firework show can be purchased at City Dock. Check out the events schedule to find more to do around Annapolis this holiday weekend.

99.9 WFRE Fourth of July Parking Lot Party

July 4, 4 p.m. –10 p.m.

Frederick Fairgrounds

Enjoy an evening of live music, food, craft beer and free fireworks at this parking lot party hosted by 99.9 WFRE. Tickets to this drive-in event are $50 per car, featuring Craig Campbell, the Nathan Bartgis Band and Debbie Williams and Open Road Band. Bring a valid ID to enjoy craft beer and other drinks from Flying Dog Brewery.

Old Fashioned Fourth Celebration and Parade in Easton

July 4, 10 a.m. –11 a.m.

St. Michael’s Museum in St. Mary’s Square

This children’s parade in Easton is welcoming kids, families and pets to don patriotic attire, decorate bikes and march from St. Mary’s Square to celebrate Independence Day.

Virginia

Colonial Williamsburg Independence Day Celebration

July 4, 9:30 a.m. – 9:20 p.m.

Various locations, Williamsburg

Independence Day celebrations will start with a reading of the Declaration of Independence on the Capitol West Balcony. The day will be filled with concerts, theater performances and family activities. In the evening, the town will have a 20-minute firework spectacle that will be launched from the Governor's Palace and can be enjoyed from Palace Green, Market Square and the East Lawn of the Arts Museum.

An American Celebration

July 4, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy

You can meet George Washington at Mount Vernon on Independence Day. The day will feature musical and theater performances and daytime fireworks over the Potomac River. The event is free for Mount Vernon’s members. For non-members, adult tickets are $26, and children’s tickets are $13. There is a limited capacity and unvaccinated people must wear a mask.

Independence Day Celebration in Fairfax

July 3, 10 a.m.

4100 Chain Bridge Rd.

Fairfax County is celebrating its 55th annual Fourth of July parade, which loops around Main Street, University Drive and Armstrong Street. The celebration features nine high school marching bands, parade balloons, floats, clowns and more for family-friendly fun.

Fourth of July Hometown Celebration and Parade

July 4, 9 a.m. –2 p.m.

Great Falls Village Center

Children in kindergarten and younger are welcome to participate in the Little Patriot Parade at Village Centre Green. Starting at 9 a.m., children and their siblings can dress up and walk or ride around the Green. There will be awards for “Young George Washington,” “Miss Betsy Ross”, “Little Liberty,” “Best Decorated Wagon,” “Best Curly Hair” and “Most Entertaining.” Registration at the event is required. At 10 a.m. the main parade will begin on Columbine Road, featuring trucks, floats, horses, antique cars and more.

Independence Day Parade in Dale City

July 3, 10 a.m.

Kirkdale Road

Dale City’s Independence Day Parade is returning after last year’s cancellation. Organized by the Dale City Civic Organization, businesses and organizations from around the area will march down Kirkdale Road, ending at the commuter lot in Center Plaza. The parade is free to all guests.

Red, White and Blue Tournament

July 4, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Blue Lake Golf Center, 6915 Ox Rd., Fairfax

Fairfax will host a golf tournament to celebrate Independence Day. There are three ways to compete: an adult with a child with the ages of seven to 12; an adult with a teen with the ages of 13 to 17; or two adults. The two-people teams will compete for first, second or third place. The inscription is %75 per team and includes lunch.

Fourth of July Celebration

July 4, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Edgewood, Hillsville

The town will host a parade at 4 p.m. on Edgewood Dr. to VFW. After the parade there will be food and music, followed by fireworks.

Freedom Firecracker 5K Run and Sparkler 1 Mile Walk

July 4, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Freedom Aquatic and Fitness Center, 9100 Freedom Center Blvd.

Fun Run Racing is partnering with Hero’s Bridge, a nonprofit organization that serves veterans 65 years of age and older, to host this family-friendly event. Showcase your best Fourth of July outfit for a chance to win their costume contest. All participants will be gifted a t-shirt and custom medal, and the top three male and female 5k races can win up to $100 in gift cards to the Running Store. Registration is required— the one-mile walk costs $20 and the 5K run costs $42.50. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Hero’s Bridge.

Ol’ Time 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Claude Moore Park 21544 Old Vestal’s Gap Rd.

Come celebrate an old-fashioned Fourth of July in Claude Moore Park. This fair will feature music, crafts, nature exhibits, historic tours, carnival games and more. There will be food available for purchase. Pay at the door (cash or check only) or register in advance online. Four-year-old children and younger are free with a registered adult.

Fourth of July Celebration

July 4, 7:30 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.

Various locations, Culpeper

Culpeper will have an active Independence Day celebration. Visitors can put on their running shoes and start the celebrating with the Freedom 5K race that starts on the Culpeper Baptist Church and goes around Yowell Meadow Park. Throughout the day, people can enjoy food, music and even kayaking in Yowell Meadow Park. The celebration will end with a firework display above Rock Water Park.