Florida

Florida Baseball Team Lists Stadium on AirBnB for $1500

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos says guests will have access to the clubhouse, a large bedroom, the batting cage and the field

Twitter / Pensacola Blue Wahoos

A Florida team is selling people the “ultimate baseball experience” by putting their oceanview stadium up for rent on AirBnB for $1,500 a night.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos says guests will have access to the clubhouse, a large bedroom, the batting cage and the field.

“Guests are welcome to hit from home plate, play catch in the outfield, run the bases, enjoy a picnic in the outfield, or find other creative uses for the field,” the listing said.

The Scene

The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

coronavirus May 21

West Virginia Reopens Some Dining, Outdoor Recreation Ahead of Memorial Day

in the community May 22

Artists Paint Hopeful Messages for Recovery Around National Landing

And although the listing had no reviews, the stadium has been fully booked through July.

The team said on a Facebook post that it was waiting to hear more on the schedule for the 2020 season from league officials before opening more dates for vacation rentals between July and October.

The Minor League Baseball delayed the start of the 2020 season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridacoronavirusPensacola
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us