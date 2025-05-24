Florida

Florida has the most-talked-about malls in the U.S.: Report

According to Digital Directory Express, Florida rounded their list with five of the most-talked about malls

A new report is shining a spotlight on the Sunshine State when it comes to the most visited malls in the U.S.

To create their ranking, Digital Directory Express tracked Google review data for malls across the country and was able to pinpoint which shopping destinations attracted the most customer feedback and their satisfaction scores.

Based on their data, Bayside Marketplace in Miami was the second most-reviewed mall with 72,088 reviews.

The table below shows the other four Florida malls and how many reviews they received. All of them are located in South Florida, except for The Florida Mall (Orlando).

MallReviews
Sawgrass Mills63,950
Dolphin Mall60,421
The Florida Mall44,441
Aventura Mall41,273
Source: Digital Directory Express

In their list, Chicago's Navy Pier was the most reviewed mall with 80,528 reviews.

"The malls on this list reflect the variety of stores and items that the average American needs, supported by the sheer number of reviews from happy and not-so-happy customers alike," said a spokesperson from Digital Directory Express.

"Studies show that 83% of customers will read a location’s Google reviews to help make a decision if they should shop there or not. 43% will look at local news, and a whopping 74% will check more than one review site to verify what they see."

