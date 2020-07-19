floating cinema

Floating Boat Cinema Coming to Pittsburgh, Other Cities

The cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini-boats, each holding up to eight people

Parisians watch a floating cinema
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in movies have been making a comeback — now a company says a floating cinema allowing people to watch from mini-boats will be making appearances in a number of places around the country — including Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Beyond Cinema, an Australian production company, is bringing Floating Boat Cinema to cities worldwide with a stop in Pittsburgh in September.

The location for the aquatic theater planned Sept. 16 to Sept. 20 hasn't been released, and the movies to be shown haven't been announced.

The cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini-boats, each holding up to eight people. Tickets will require that the entire boat be purchased to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only to allow for social distancing on and between boats.

Organizers say the movies will be a mix of golden oldies and new releases. Attendees will get free popcorn, and other movie snacks and drinks will be available for purchase before people embark on the boats.

Floating Boat Cinema will also be heading to St. Louis on Sept. 9 and later to Houston, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, New York, Austin, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Columbus, and Cincinnati, as well as three cities in Canada.

