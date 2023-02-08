First Look: Beat the Bomb Group Game Experience Brings Paint Cannon, Laser Maze to DC's Ivy City

Get ready Ivy City – a new immersive social video game experience is opening Friday, and it involves paint cannons.

Beat the Bomb D.C. brands itself as the world’s first immersive social video game company, and its D.C. outpost is its third location in the U.S. The space offers a group activity with paint blasts, laser mazes, and immersive video games, the company said.

💣 Beat the Bomb 🎨

Brand new to DC in the Ivy City neighborhood @beatthebomb brings the world’s first immersive video experience with group fun, cocktails, snacks and 💥 a paint cannon. @nbcwashington @dcscene pic.twitter.com/ikFZVMEdIW — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) February 8, 2023

Beat the Bomb is located at 20005 Hecht Ave. NE.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Beat The Bomb to Washington, D.C.," founder Alex Patterson said in a release. “Even the Pentagon has nothing to counter our hi-tech game rooms, multiplayer teamwork challenges, and crazy special effects Paint and Foam bomb endings." With the addition of The Bomb Bar, we look forward to welcoming guests to the most exciting entertainment venue that D.C. has ever seen."

In the “Mission Experience,” groups put on white hazmat suits and go through five levels of lasers and escape room-like activities against the time on the “Bomb Clock.” In the last room, groups must disarm the large paint bomb or be covered with paint.

The rooms are reprogrammable, Beat the Bomb tells News4, so players can either try the “Mission Experience” again or “Mission 02." If players go for a repeat, they put on black hazmat suits, try new challenges and go against a "Foam Bomb."

Once covered in paint, groups can take photos and relax at The Bomb Bar, which offers cocktails and snacks. They can also hang out and play mini-games in one of the six arcade lounges.

Mission experiences start at $44.95, and booking is open now.

