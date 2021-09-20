THE SCENE

Firefly Music Festival Requires Vaccine or Negative COVID-19 Test

The festival is popular with music fans from the DC area

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

Attendees of an annual music festival in Delaware will need to show proof they've been fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test.

The Firefly Music Festival, featuring headliner Billie Eilish, is set to begin Thursday at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway, and will run through Sunday.

The Delaware State News reports that state health officials hope the prevention measures put in place will stop the festival from becoming a superspreader event.

“Requiring vaccinations or a negative test is a great first step. Encouraging good behavior like distancing, masking and hand washing will also have a big impact," said Dr. John Fink, Bayhealth's vice president of quality and medical affairs. "Ultimately, each individual who attends will need to be aware and make good decisions to ensure their health and safety.”

The festival, which began in 2012, was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The precautions come as Delaware is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 case rates spurred by the delta variant. The state is averaging 466.6 new COVID-19 cases per day over the last week.

Attendees will have to show a vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test administered by an official testing center no more than 72 hours prior to entry. Home testing kit results will not be accepted.

Medical professionals also recommend bringing a mask to the festival, for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

