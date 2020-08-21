Drive-In and Outdoor Movies in DC, Maryland and Virginia

A renaissance for drive-in and outdoor movies is upon us. Pack your popcorn, and head out to watch movies at these spots in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. (Note that venues' rules vary regarding whether you must stay inside your vehicle or may sit outside; see event websites for all details.)

Washington, D.C.

Park Up DC

RFK Campus Lot 5

Whether you're in the mood for a family-friendly flick (1994's "The Lion King," Aug. 28-30) or a late-night showing of Ice Cube comedy "Next Friday," RFK has you covered. Movies are shown Thursday through Sunday, and tickets ($29-$45) must be bought online.

Sunset Cinema at the Wharf

The Wharf, Southwest D.C.

Get a group of 2-6 people together and head down to the cabanas at Cantina Bambina. Reservations are $10 per person, which includes popcorn and a beer. That counts toward the $20 minimum per person purchase. You can also buy other snacks. Movies will go on Thursday night. You must be 21 or older.

Maryland

Bengies

3417 Eastern Blvd., Middle River, Maryland

Head to this classic drive-in that's been around for 65 seasons. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 4 to 10. You must purchase a permit ($15) to bring in any outside food or drinks. Movies include "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Avengers."

Ocean City Drive-In Movies

Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coaster Highway, Ocean City, Maryland

Movies start at 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays through Aug. 31 and include "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Grease." Attendees are asked to remain inside their cars unless using amenities.

Drive-In Summer Movies at Savage Mill

Through Aug. 24

Horizon Fallston Drive-In

2315 Belair Road, Fallston, Maryland

Snag a spot in the parking lot of this traditional movie theater for outdoor showings of "The Jungle Book," "Avengers," "Indiana Hones and the Temple of Doom" and more. Tickets start at $25 per vehicle (online booking recommended). Parking spot/food combo tickets are available; the concession stand and restrooms will be open inside the theater lobby.

Virginia

Alamo Drive-In

One Loudoun, 20575 Easthampton Plaza, Ashburn, Virginia

Mixing in classic family flicks with new releases, including Marvel's "The New Mutants," the drive-in will run "for as long as Mother Nature permits, hopefully through November," planners say. You may order refreshments online or via app, and an Alamo server will bring them to your car. Note that outside food or drink will not be permitted, with the exception of ready-to-eat items from neighboring One Loudoun merchants.

Sunset Cinema

Cherry Hill Park, Falls Church, Virginia

Each free movie event will be limited to 20 families/households, who will find socially distanced spots marked off on the lawn. Attendees must preregister online and may only choose one Sunset Cinema movie to attend. First in the lineup is "Moana" (Sept. 18).

The Drive-In at Mosaic

8295 Glass Alley, Fairfax, Virginia

The next showings are on Friday, Aug. 28, and the movies are “Sonic the Hedgehog,” a kid-friendly action movie, and “Yesterday,” a rom-com centered around many of The Beatles' best-known songs. All viewers must go via car for social distancing reasons. Tickets cost $28 per car and may sell out, so get one in advance.

Family Drive-In Theatre

5890 Valley Pike, Stephens City, Virginia

With two screens showing titles, you can find something to enjoy for a family or date night. The theater has implemented certain protections against coronavirus, including taking all food orders online. If you're going on a Friday or Saturday night, be sure to buy a ticket online first.

Movies at the Pfitz

Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, Virginia

Catch "Madagascar" on Aug. 22 outside Pfitzner Stadium. A pass for one car is $30. Proceeds go to the local Rotary Clubs.

Workhouse Arts Center Drive-In Movies

9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, Virginia

Catch movies such as "How to Train Your Dragon" (Aug. 21) and "The Dark Crystal (Aug. 29). Buy tickets online in advance for $30 per car.