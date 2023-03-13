Drake Announces 2023 North American Tour With 21 Savage. Yes, It Includes a Stop in DC

Four-time Grammy-winner Drake is teaming up with collaborator 21 Savage for a North American arena tour this year — including a stop in D.C.

The It’s All a Blur Tour will kick off June 16 in New Orleans and will visit cities such as Dallas, Miami, New York, Montreal, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. After performances at Brooklyn's Barclays Center and Manhattan's Madison Square Garden, the tour will head south for a performance July 28 at D.C.'s Capital One Arena.

Locations for additional shows, including Toronto, will be announced later.

The Canadian rapper-singer and Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the U.S. last year put out two albums in 2022, “Honestly, Nevermind” and his collaboration with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.” His last headlining tour was in 2018.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

During a show at the famed Apollo Theater earlier this year, he hinted at a tour and possibly even more music on the horizon.

Several of the stops will be two-night stands, including those in Atlanta, Boston and New York.

Presales will be available through Cash App and Sprite beginning Wednesday. General sales will open Friday at noon.

NBC Washington contributed to this story.