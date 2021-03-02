Dog Park With Craft Beer, Coffee Bar Opens in North Bethesda

North Bethesda now has a membership-based dog park with automatic water bowls for pups and craft beer for humans.

Bark Social recently opened in North Bethesda on nearly an acre of land. It triples as a dog park, beer garden and coffee shop where dogs run around off-leash under the supervision of “bark rangers." The business’ tagline is “Dogs Beer Coffee.”

“It’s really a dog’s paradise,” co-founder Luke Silverman said, ticking off a list of treats such as meat-flavored “pupsicles.”

Humans get in free but there’s a charge for dogs. An annual membership is $365. A discounted rate of $285 is available for about two weeks. A monthly pass costs $40, and day passes are available for $10.

Bark Social confirms that dogs are neutered or spayed, vaccinated and socialized. The company aims to improve on conventional dog parks, where dogs can be dangerous or unvaccinated.

Silverman and a partner opened the business after seeing similar businesses in the South.