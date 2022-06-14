Restaurant Week

DC's Summer Restaurant Week Returning in August

Mark your calendars, D.C.’s Summer Restaurant Week 2022 is Monday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 21

By Allison Hageman

D.C.’s Summer Restaurant Week returns to celebrate the flavors of summer Aug. 15 through 21, according to the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW).

Participating restaurants will offer multi-course brunch, lunch and dinner menus for in-person dining that will cost about $25-55 per person. Some restaurants will offer cocktail pairings or to-go options for about $70-200 depending on the number of people.

“Restaurant Week invites everyone to enjoy the promotion in their preferred way with the return of one of the area’s most anticipated food-related summer celebrations,” RAMW wrote in a press release.

The official website for the event with a full list of participants will launch in the coming weeks at www.rwdmv.com.

