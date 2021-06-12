DC to Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride With Car Parade, March to Freedom Plaza

LGBTQ+ pride will be on display in Washington, D.C., Saturday as the community and allies march and parade through the streets.

June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and Capital Pride is returning to the streets to celebrate.

The celebrations will be a little different this year as the city reopens, but there will be both an on-foot march starting in Dupont Circle and a car parade that travels more than 18 miles throughout the city.

Here’s what to know about the Capital Pride march and parade on Saturday.

Pride Walk and Rally at Freedom Plaza

Dupont Circle is usually a hub of D.C.’s major pride parade, and in 2021 it will be the gathering spot for a pride march.

The Pride Walk and Rally is an intersectional LGBTQ+ walk and celebration, Capital Pride says.

Marchers can gather at Dupont Circle at noon, on foot, bikes, rollerblades — however they want to get around.

At 12:30, the march will depart down P Street NW and travel to Logan Circle. Then, the route goes south on 13th Street to Freedom Plaza.

The march ends at Freedom Plaza for a 1:30 p.m. rally where Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to speak.

The Capital Pridemobile Parade is set to kick off from Freedom Plaza at 3 p.m.

Colorful Pridemobile Parade

The Colorful Pridemobile Parade will take decked-out cars and vehicles a lengthy route through neighborhoods from downtown to Anacostia to Shaw to Adams Morgan.

It kicks off at 3 p.m. at Freedom Plaza and will continue until 6 p.m.

Here’s a detailed, turn-by-turn map.

The parade will feature only vehicles and no walking is allowed due to safety reasons.

Look for the NBC Out bus and celebrate pride with us!

Map of the Colorful Pridemobile Parade route through Washington, D.C., on June 12, 2021

DC Pride Parade Road Closures

Here’s what D.C. police say about road closures for the Capital Pride parade:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from approximately 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

P Street from 23rd Street to Dupont Circle, NW

20th Street from Q Street to O Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 21st Street to Dupont Circle, NW

Connecticut Avenue from Q Street to Dupont Circle, NW

19th Street from Q Street to Dupont Circle, NW

New Hampshire Avenue from Q Street to Dupont Circle, NW

P Street from Dupont Circle to Logan Circle, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 18th Street to Dupont Circle, NW

Connecticut Avenue from N Street to Dupont Circle, NW

19th Street from Sunderland Place to Dupont Circle, NW

New Hampshire Avenue from O Street to Dupont Circle, NW

13th Street from Logan Circle to Pennsylvania Ave, NW

E Street from 12th Street to 14th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 15th Street, NW

14th Street from F Street to D Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from approximately 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.:

DuPont Circle, NW

P Street from DuPont Circle to Logan Circle, NW

Logan Circle, NW

13th Street from Logan Circle to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th to 15th Street, NW

E Street from 12th to 14th Street, NW

The following streets may be closed to vehicle traffic due to public safety on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from approximately 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.: 14th Street from Constitution Avenue to F Street, NW