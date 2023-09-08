Washington DC

DC State Fair heads downtown with free concerts and a tattoo contest

The DC State Fair comes to Franklin Park on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

By Sophia Barnes

D.C. may not legally be a state, but that doesn't mean District residents can't get in on the fun of a state fair.

The DC State Fair returns on Sunday to celebrate all the things that make the District unique.

For the first time in the fair’s 14-year history, it will be held downtown in Franklin Park, steps from the McPherson Square Metro Station. Metro Center and Mt Vernon Sq 7th St-Convention Center are also nearby.

Visitors will find contests, free concerts, demonstrations, local vendors, children’s activities and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. It’s free to attend and family-friendly.

Some highlights include:

  • Crush Funk Brass show at 11:30 a.m.
  • A pie eating contest at 12:30 p.m.
  • A live contest crowning the best tattoo at 1:30 p.m.
  • Performance by Zaneta Z with A.F.R.O.B.A.M. at 3 p.m.

Here’s the full schedule.

