DC Pride to Hold Full-Scale, In-Person Events This Summer

The Capital Pride Alliance will hold its first full-scale, outdoor Pride month celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Capital Pride 2022 celebration will take place from June 3-12. The parade and block party is scheduled for June 11, followed by the festival and concert on June 12, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

“After two years without a Parade and Festival, our community is yearning for a sense of celebration, unity, and, quite simply, normalcy,” Ryan Bos, CPA’s executive director, said in the release.

The festival and concert will be held at its traditional location along Pennsylvania Avenue, near the U.S. Capitol Building, the release said.

Details about the celebration’s new parade route and other events will be announced in early March.

“We’re excited to soon unveil the plans for this year’s celebration that we had originally hoped to implement in 2020,” Tiffany Royster, the CPA’s celebration chair, said in the release. “A new, streamlined Parade route will reflect the evolving footprint of our growing community, all while providing better vantage points, increased health and safety measures, and ample space for a community Block Party.”

Registration is open for organizations, businesses and food vendors looking to participate in this year’s celebration. For more information on the celebration and how to register, visit the CPA’s website here.

This year marks Capital Pride’s 47th anniversary in the region.