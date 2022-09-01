DC Jazz Festival Brings 2 Days of Free Music to The Wharf, More Shows Citywide

The DC Jazz Festival returns from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 with two days of free music on The Wharf and shows all around the city.

Whether you want a classy night out or a fun, free daytime activity for the whole family, get ready to explore.

“We’re back, baby! I’m thrilled. I’m excited,” the festival’s president and CEO Sunny Sumter said.

Sunny has one big tip for newcomers: “Pick a band that you know, but pick several others that you don't know."

Concerts on The Wharf’s outdoor stages will be free and open to the public, including kids and pets. The lineup includes Chuck Brown Band, Cindy Blackman Santana, Dayramir Gonzalez & Habana enTRANCE, The Baylor Project and more. The music starts Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. (Premiere and VIP tickets run $89-200).

The Anacostia Jazz Hop also will host concerts, spoken word performances and visual arts in a free companion event spanning several sites east of the river Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Tickets are sold separately for shows at other venues, including Arena Stage, Union Stage and Takoma Station Tavern. And the Jazz Grand Prix at Union Stage (Saturday, Sept. 3, doors at 1 p.m., $15-25) is a battle of the bands with a $15,000 prize at stake.

The Jalen Baker Quartet is one of three finalists hoping to impress the anonymous judges and win it all.

“I'm excited ‘cause I was born in D.C., but I've actually never played in D.C. It's nothing like being in the place where you took your first breath,” Jalen told Tommy. “I think it’s a great time for the music right now.”

Want more than music? Check out the premiere of a documentary on jazz legend Roy Hargrove and a Black Broadway Walking Tour.